Pitt Football Hosting 2026 4-Star DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked dilligently with the Class of 2026, as they build their roster for the future, which includes hosting a talented player on defense for a visit.
CJ Hester, a four-star defensive back in the Class of 2026, will visit Pitt on March 15 for a spring practice, according to John Garcia Jr. of Rivals.
Hester plays for Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Fla. and had a sensational junior season in 2024, making 72 tackles (42 solo), along with 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Pitt was one of the first teams that offered Hester, doing so back on May 3, 2023, with defensive coordinator Randy Bates and former wide receivers/quarterbacks coach Tiquan Underwood leading the way.
Hester also holds offers from ACC schools in Georgia Tech, Miami and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State, Big 12 schools in Iowa State, Kansas, UCF and West Virginia, SEC schools in Florida and Kentucky, along with American Athletic schools in Florida Atlantic and Tulane, Conference USA schools in FIU, Liberty and Western Kentucky and Sun Belt schools in Appalachian State, Georgia State and Marshall.
On3 and ESPN both rate him as a four-star in the Class of 2026, with On3 ranking him No. 80 in the country, No. 14 recruit in Florida and the No. 6 safety, while ESPN ranked him No. 204 in the nation, No. 35 recruit in the state and No. 12 at his position.
247Sports and Rivals both have Hester as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 32 safety and No. 45 recruit in Florida, while Rivals ranked him No. 36 at cornerback and No. 90 in his state.
Garcia reported that Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is one of coaches still spending time recruiting Hester, along with Fran Brown at Syracuse and Billy Napier at Florida.
He also reported that Hester has visits set up for USF on Feb. 1 and Syracuse on March 28 and that he may also return to Florida or Georgia Tech
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2026, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands First Class of 2026 Commitment
- Pitt ACC Schedule Release Dates Revealed
- Pitt Duo Ranks in ESPN Top 100 Players List
- Pitt Faced With Two Must-Win Games
- Rams Predicted to Trade for Former Pitt QB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt