Pitt CB Invited to Steelers Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers cornerback Marquis Williams is getting a shot at the NFL despite going undrafted last weekend following his graduation.
Williams, who starred at Pitt as an undersized, but excellent starting cornerback for the past four seasons, has received an invited to rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Williams ended his time at Pitt having started 45 games over five full seasons in blue and gold. He amassed 109 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and a forced fumble. He scored two defensive touchdowns in 2022. Williams was a crucial member of the 2021 ACC Championship team and the Panthers won two Coastal Division titles while he was on the roster.
The Steelers, meanwhile, are looking for reinforcements at slot and outside cornerback after declining to re-sign Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and James Pierre. They added former Texas defensive back Ryan Watts with their final pick of this year's draft. There will be a wide open opportunity for Williams to earn a roster spot in a familiar setting.
