Pitt's Bub Carrington Officially Enters NBA Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star Bub Carrington made his intentions clear earlier this month and this week, he made it official.
Carrington, who played one sensational season at Pitt, has officially declared the 2024 NBA Draft. His name appeared on a release from NBA Communications listing all of the early entrants for this year's draft process.
Carrington's season got off to as hot a start as possible, with him notching a triple-double in his first career collegiate game. He experienced some struggles dealing with physicality as he made the adjustment to a higher level of basketball, and his 3-point shot went cold but he still found ways to contribute as a valuable defender and playmaker while waiting for his shot to return to form.
Carrington finished the season averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to just 1.9 turnovers per game while shooting 41% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. He closed the season especially strong, averaging 18.8 points 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48% from 3-point range over his final six games, including a 24-point outburst against then-No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals. He was a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week honoree, earned an All-ACC honorable mention, landed on the ACC All-Rookie team and finished third in ACC Rookie of the Year voting.
Carrington's draft stock has been widely debated. He's young with fantastic size for his position and after a hot start to his freshman season, began to appear in mock drafts as a potential first-round selection and perhaps even a lottery pick. His stock ebbed and flowed throughout the year and as it stands now, he could remain in that first round conversation or fall to the second round by some estimations. Most scouts and analysts view him as a project that would need to be developed because of his age and inconsistent 3-point shot.
But there is enough potential for Carrington to feel it was worth leaving school early. Now with the semester over, so is his Pitt career.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Dates Announced for Pitt's Non-Conference Schedule
- Diaz Graham Twins Return to Pitt Basketball
- Ravens Invite Pitt RB to Rookie Minicamp
- Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Gets New Number With Raiders
- Pitt Loses Veteran DB to Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt