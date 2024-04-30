Inside The Panthers

Pitt's Bub Carrington Officially Enters NBA Draft

The Pitt Panthers' star freshman has officially declared for the NBA Draft.

Stephen Thompson

Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the
Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star Bub Carrington made his intentions clear earlier this month and this week, he made it official.

Carrington, who played one sensational season at Pitt, has officially declared the 2024 NBA Draft. His name appeared on a release from NBA Communications listing all of the early entrants for this year's draft process.

Carrington's season got off to as hot a start as possible, with him notching a triple-double in his first career collegiate game. He experienced some struggles dealing with physicality as he made the adjustment to a higher level of basketball, and his 3-point shot went cold but he still found ways to contribute as a valuable defender and playmaker while waiting for his shot to return to form.

Carrington finished the season averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to just 1.9 turnovers per game while shooting 41% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. He closed the season especially strong, averaging 18.8 points 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48% from 3-point range over his final six games, including a 24-point outburst against then-No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals. He was a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week honoree, earned an All-ACC honorable mention, landed on the ACC All-Rookie team and finished third in ACC Rookie of the Year voting.

Carrington's draft stock has been widely debated. He's young with fantastic size for his position and after a hot start to his freshman season, began to appear in mock drafts as a potential first-round selection and perhaps even a lottery pick. His stock ebbed and flowed throughout the year and as it stands now, he could remain in that first round conversation or fall to the second round by some estimations. Most scouts and analysts view him as a project that would need to be developed because of his age and inconsistent 3-point shot.

But there is enough potential for Carrington to feel it was worth leaving school early. Now with the semester over, so is his Pitt career.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: