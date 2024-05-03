Pitt Football to Host WR on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are ramping up their recruiting efforts in the offseason and will host a recruit this summer on an official visit.
Class of 2025 wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis announced that he will make an official visit to Pitt from June 20-22. Kontosis is a consensus three-star recruit who played last season for Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md.
247Sports ranks Kontosis as the No. 13 recruit in Maryland and No. 81 wide receiver, On3 rates him as No. 13 in Maryland and the No. 72 wideout and Rivals has him placed as the No. 12 recruit in the state and No. 83 at his position.
He had an excellent junior season in 2023, making 52 catches for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.
Kontosis is a stellar wideout, showing great knowledge on the field with precise route running and awareness of his defender at all times. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, he can go up against any defender and make a great catch, or beat them on the ground with his speed and quickness.
Kontosis holds 23 scholarship offers from schools all over the country.
This includes ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon and Penn State, Big 12 schools in rivals Cincinnati and West Virginia, SEC schools in South Carolina and Tennessee, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Buffalo and Toledo, American schools in Charlotte and East Carolina, Sun Belt schools in James Madison and Marshall, along with Liberty and New Hampshire.
Kontosis made a visit to Pitt this spring and the new coaching staff is hoping to try and land the talented wideout, who earned an offer from the program more than a year ago.
He scheduled one other official visit this summer, so far, in Cincinatti from May 31-June 2. He also visited Michigan State this spring, and has also visited hometown school Maryland, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
Kontosis is one of at least four Pitt recruits to schedule their official vist this summer. This includes quarterback commit Mason Heintschel and defensive linemen Sherrod Henderson and Julian "Juju" Anderson. Heintschel and Henderson will visit June 6-8, while Anderson will visit the same time as Kontosis.
