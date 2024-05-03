Pitt Showing Interest in Texas A&M Safety
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to try and add to their secondary, as they contacted Texas A&M safety Jacoby Matthews.
Matthews came out of Ponchatoula High School in Ponchatoula, La. as one of the best players in the country in the Class of 2022. On3 and Rivals both rated him as a five-star, while 247Sports had him as a four-star. On3 rated him as the best safety in the country, while 247Sports and Rivals had him as second best.
He spent the past two seasons with the Aggies, giving him two years left of eligibility.
Matthews accrued 25 tackles, (15 solo) and three passes defended as a freshman in 2022, playing in 10 games and starting three contests.
He improved his production as a sophomore this past season, making 42 tackles (32 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception and five passes defended in 11 games with nine starts.
Pitt is one of 12 schools that contacted him, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, which ranks Matthews as the best available safety in the transfer portal.
ACC foes in Cal, Florida State and Georgia Tech, Big Ten schools in Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Washington and Big 12 schools in Colorado, Houston and UCF are for the exceptional safety.
Matthews spoke to Steve Wiltfong of On3 back when he initially entered the transfer portal in mid-April that Oregon and Florida State were the two schools that he initally was looking at.
Pitt has landed one defensive back from the transfer portal following the end of spring practices in Kentucky redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr. They added Nebraska fifth year Tamon Lynum after the end of the 2023 season.
The scholarship defensive backs on the Panthers include Lynum, redshirt senior Rashad Battle, seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr., redshirt juniors Javon McIntyre, Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, redshirt freshmen Shadarian Harrison, Cruce Brookins, Jesse Anderson and Anglin, as well as incoming freshmen Allen Byrant, Nigel Maynard and Davion Pritchard.
