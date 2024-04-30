Pitt 4-Star Target Announces Commitment Date
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a four-star target who they have a good shot at, that announced his commitment date.
Elijah Dotson, who plays for Belleville High School, a suburb of Detroit, Mich., announced that he will commit on May 18, choosing from his top eight schools in Pitt, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Kansas and Tennessee.
247Sports, On3 and Rivals all rate Dotson as a four-star. 247Sports ranks him No. 7 recruit in Michigan and No. 44 at the safety position, while On3 has No. 4 in the state and the No. 14 athlete, both for the Class of 2025, respectively.
Dotson is an incredible athlete, starring at both wide receiver and as a defensive back. He made 43 catches, while also accruing 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense, while making 66 tackles, three interceptions and breaking up 11 passes on defense.
247Sports has three recruiting insiders in Allen Trieu, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich who have given "Crystal Ball" predictions that Dotson will chose the Panthers. On3 has a recruiting predcition machine that also has Dotson going to Pitt.
Pitt was Dotson's first offer, as secondary coach Archie Collins recruits the Detroit area heavily. He also recently wore Pitt gloves to a camp back in April, showing his love for the program.
Dotson has also made many visits to Pitt, including in late March and for the Spring game just a few weeks ago.
Pitt has three commits in the Class of 2025, including three three-stars in quarterback Mason Heintschel from Ohio, athlete Bryce Yates from Virginia and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
