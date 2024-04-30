Pitt Football to Host Two Recruits on Visits
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host two recruits from the Class of 2025 this summer, as they start to pick up their football recruiting following the end of spring practices.
Julian "JuJu" Anderson and DeAngelo Bowden will both make visits to the Panthers in June. Anderson will come June 20-22 for an official visit, while Bowden will come on June 1 for his visit.
Anderson played with First Academy in Orlando, Fla. but transferred back to his home state to Blair Academy, a private boarding school in Blairstown, N.J. near the northwestern New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Anderson excelled at both wide receiver and defensive end last season. He had 51 catches for 778 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, breaking the school record for career receiving yards, while making 42 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception on defense.
He holds a number of offers from rival West Virginia, ACC foes in Boston College, Duke and Syracuse, FBS offers in Appalachian State. Central Michigan, Navy, UConn and Western Kentucky, as well as FCS offers in Bryant, Lafayette, LIU, Presbyterian, Stetson, Stony Brook.
Anderson visited Florida Atlantic, Navy, Florida State for games last fall.
He also reclassified and transferred to Blair Academy to do one more year of high school to gain more recruiting exposure.
Pitt is Anderson's first official visit that he announced so far, even more impressive considering they only offered him last week. It's likely that they want him as an edge rusher, with the depth at the position lacking ahead of this season.
Bowden played his first two seasons for Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. transferring to St. John 's College High School, also in D.C., prior to his junior year.
He holds offers from Arkansas, MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo, Kent State and Toledo American schools in East Carolina, Memphis and Temple, Sun Belt schools in James Madison, Marshall and Appalachian State, FCS offers from Delaware and Elon, as well as Liberty.
He attended Pitt camp back in 2022. He also visited Rutgers for a game and James Madison, Liberty, Maryland Virginia Tech in the offseason. He will also visit Arkansas, rival Penn State in June.
Bowden stands at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds and plays both linebacker and edge rusher, perfect for the delta package that Pitt brings on third down, sending an extra linebacker on the blitz or staying in coverage to prevent a completion.
He is an incredibly quick player, allowing him to get to the quarterback with ease, and make a stop in the backfield. He made 18 sacks last season, leading the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
