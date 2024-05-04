Former Pitt Forward Finds Fourth College Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr. has found the last school he will play for in his collegiate career as he transferred to George Washington in the Atlantic-10, according to Portal Updates.
Drumgoole played for two seasons with the Panthers from 2019-21, coming off the bench and seeing little opportunites to contribute. He averaged 7.8 minutes, 1.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 22.2% from the field, 15.2% from 3-point range and 61.9% from the foul line in 30 games played, with two starts.
He would eventually transfer to upstate New York closer to home, as he is from Rochester, landing at Albany. He only played in one game in the 2021-22 season before suffering an injury that knocked him out for the rest of the games.
Drumgoole came back in 2022-23 and had a good season for the Great Danes, starting 30 of the 31 games he played in. He averaged career-highs of 33.5 minutes, 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 37.2% from the field, 34.3% from deep and a career-high 80.4% from the free throw line.
He then transferred to Delaware this past season, where he continued to perform. He played in 33 games, started 19, averaged 28.5 minutes, 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, respectively. He also shot career-high marks of both 43.3% from the field and 51.3% from behind the arc, along with a 64.3% mark from the foul line.
This will serve as Drumgoole's sixth and final season in college basketball and his fourth school during that time.
