Pitt QB Target Earns Recruiting Rating Boost
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one of the best high school recruits in the state of Pennsylvania in their backyard but the competition to land his commitment will only get stiffer as he becomes an even more valued prospect on the recruiting trail.
Fort Cherry's Matt Sieg is listed as a safety on his various recruiting pages but plays quarterback as well and holds offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Nebraska, Wisconsin and more and following the offers has been a bump in his recruiting rankings. Sieg was recently elevated to four-star status by 247Sports and is now ranked among their top 150 players in the class of 2026.
Sieg is also now ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 12 safety in his class as well. Rivals also considers him a four-star prospect, a top 150 recruit in 20206, top 20 safety in the class and No. 4 overall player in Pennsylvania for his class. On3 considers him a three-star recruit.
The Panthers' relationship with Sieg extends all the way back in 2021 when they hosted him on a visit during their ACC Coastal Division-clinching victory over Virginia. They finally extended an offer this past Ocotber before he visited again to see Pitt knock off then-No. 15 Louisville and he visited again during this year's spring practices.
Sieg was a two-way star for Fort Cherry last fall. Under center, he completed 82 of 146 passes for 1,650 yards, 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed 227 times for 2,234 yards and 39 touchdowns. Sieg added 20 total tackles, 1 for loss and 3 interceptions on defense for good measure.
Sieg is still a long way away from making his commitment but the Panthers are making sure they keep the connection strong all the way through.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Contacts Clemson Transfer OT
- Pitt Mock Draft: Super Bowl Contenders Land Sleeper
- Pitt Football Contacts Three Transfer WRs
- Where Pitt Players Land on ESPN Big Board
- Former Pitt Staffer Takes College Football Playoff Job
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt