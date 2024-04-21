Pitt Lands in Top 7 For In-State WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to put work on the recruiting trail and landed in the top seven schools for an in-state Class of 2025 wide receiver.
Michael Scott, who plays for Dallastown High School in York County, placed Pitt in his top seven schools, along with rival West Virginia, Arizona State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Toledo and Liberty.
Other schools that offered him included Power Four schools in Boston College, Cincinnati and Maryland, MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo and Kent State, Independents in UConn and UMass, American schools in ECU and Temple, as well as Coastal Carolina and Howard.
Scott had an excellent season for Dallastown in 2023, performing in many different positions on both sides of the field.
He made 33 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns, had 40 carries for 307 yards and four tochdowns on the ground and completed 11-of-18 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also kicked off last season for his team and made 15 tackles, 10 solo, plus four interceptions at cornerback.
Scott is an incredibly quick athlete, running the 100-meter dash in 10.6 seconds, which greatly benefits him as a wideout. He also has great hands, can extend his arms to make tough catches and his route running is exceptional at the high school level.
Standing at 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, he would work incredibly well at slot receiver, but if he grows a little, he has a shot to really make a difference for any offense at various spots for a wide out.
Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell, along with former wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, offered Scott back in December. Scott has taken three visits to the program, for the Cincinnati game last September, Junior Day back in January and the Spring Game in April.
Most of the major recruiting sites have ranked him, except for Rivals, who have him as a three-star.
He holds a Pitt connection, as he is good friends with sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson, who also played for Dallastown High School.
Pitt has two commits in the Class of 2025. This includes two three-stars in quarterback Mason Heintschel from Ohio and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
