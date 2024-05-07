Trade Proposed for Former Pitt Star
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers running back James Conner has only gotten better as he's aged and that could make him a prime trade target for a team in desperate need of a new leading rusher.
Conner, a star at Pitt from 2013 to 2016, has been floated as a trade candidate for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost leading rusher Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, by Pro Football Newtork's Dallas Robinson. He believes Conner would be worth a sixth-round pick in next year's draft and the Cowboys could land him from the Cardinals for cheap.
Conner, the 2014 ACC Player of the Year, ended his career as the ACC's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and ranks second in Pitt history in rushing yards and touchdowns and third in points scored. He was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2017 and has enjoyed a strong seven-year career in Pittsburgh and Arizona ever since.
The 2023 season was Conner's most prolific to date. He surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career and tallied 7 rushing scores as well. Conner has accounted for more than 1,000 total yards in each of his past three seasons and is now a sought-after player on the trade market as he continues to play productive football.
