3-Star TE Making Pitt Official Visit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in a valued tight end this summer, who they've recruited with great intent recently.
Adam Land, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced that he is making an official visit to Pitt, June 12-14, the second weekend of the month.
Land plays for A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Fla. in the northwestern part of the state.
He had a solid junior season in 2024, making 26 catches for 452 yards, 17.4 yards per reception, plus two touchdowns. His play also helped his team to a 9-2 record and a spot in the Florida Class 5A Playoffs.
Land excels both with his receiving and his blocking. His speed and good hands make him a great target for any quarterback and a difficult assignment for any defensive player. His 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame makes him a solid blocker, who creates space in the run game and on screen plays.
Pitt offered Land back on Dec. 5 and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski met Land and his family back on Jan. 29.
Land holds Power 4 offers from Arizona, Mississippi State and SMU plus FBS offers from American Athletic schools in Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Navy and UAB, Conference USA schools in Delaware and South Alabama and Sun Belt schools in Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and James Madison.
Along with Pitt, he will make an official visit to Mississippi State the following weekend, June 20-22.
247Sports is the only recruiting site that rated Land, making him a three-star in the Class of 2026 and ranking him the No. 62 tight end and No. 125 recruit in Florida.
He is one of two tight end recruits that Pitt is hosting on an official visit this summer, with Javonte Williams, who plays for The Bullis School in Potomac, Md., just outside of Washington D.C.
Land is also one of three recruits from the state of Florida that will officially visit the Panthers in June. This includes three-star wide receivers in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota and Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburg.
The Panthers have two commitments in the Class of 2026 so far, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star defensive backIsaac Pattersonfrom Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
