Pitt Starts Poorly, Falls Late to Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers started poorly against Georgia Tech at the Petersen Events Center and never overcame it, losing late on, 73-67.
This makes it back-to-back losses for Pitt, as they dropped a 76-72 contest vs. Notre Dame on the road on Feb. 22. It is also their first home loss since they suffered a 73-57 defeat to Virginia on Feb. 3.
The Panthers also drop to 16-12 overall and 7-10 in the ACC, after starting the season 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Pitt struggled out of tip-off, shooting 1-for-5 from the field. Georgia Tech had more success and led 9-4 at the first media timeout, with senior guard Lance Terry scoring four points, redshirt junior forward Duncan Powell hitting a 3-pointer and sophomore forward Baye Ndongo scoring a layup.
The Yellow Jackets continued playing well out of the timeout, going on an 11-4 run and building a 20-8 lead at the 11:17 mark. Terry led with seven points, a 3-pointer, a layup and a dunk while sophomore guard Naithan George add a layup and a dunk himself.
Pitt would cut into the lead with a 13-5 run, as senior guard Ishmael Leggett hit two 3-pointers and junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham added a 3-pointer of his own and both sophomore guard Jaland Lowe and Cameron Corhen added baskets.
Lowe would score a jumper and a layup, while Leggett added another jumper, as the Panthers trimmed the deficit to 30-27.
The Yellow Jackets would thwart any attempt from the Panthers overtaking them in the first half. Powell scored 10 points in the final 10 minutes of the first half and Terry would add a 3-pointer, keeping them up eight points at the 1:30 mark.
Pitt redshirt senior forward Zack Austin would hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the home team trailed 35-30 at the end of the first half.
This made it 13 of the 17 ACC games the Panthers played in this season that they trailed at halftime.
Powell kept it going for the Yellow Jackets early in the second half, scoring a layup, two 3-pointers and a free throw, while George added a jumper
Corhen started well for the Panthers, with a jumper, and two dunks, but the road team still led, 46-37 at the 14:29 mark.
Pitt got it back down to four points, with Leggett hitting a 3-pointer and Corhen scoring a basket in the paint, but Terry made two free throws and then Powell hit another 3-pointer and made a free throw, converting his and-one opportuntiy, putting Georgia Tech up 52-43.
Lowe and Leggett each scored two layups, but George would score a layup and Ndongo made two free throws, keeping the Yellow Jackets ahead 56-47 at the under-eight minute media timeout.
Despite his team falling behind, Lowe continued his great play, making four free throws and a step-back 3-pointer, forcing a Georgia Tech timeout and getting Pitt within two points, 56-54 at the 6:33 mark.
Ndongo and Lowe then made two free throws each and freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings hit a 3-pointer, giving the Panthers their first lead since the early stages of the first half., 59-58.
Georgia Tech retook the lead from the foul line, as Ndongo made one of his two shots and George made two free throws himself.
Lowe went up for a layup that he missed through contact, but then George took a 3-point shot and Corhen lightly touched him, but the referees called that one a foul, with Panthers head coach Jeff Capel incensed.
George would make two free throws and then Corhen picked up his fifth foul on the next possession, disqualfying him with four minutes remaining. George again made two free throws, increasing the Yellow Jackets' lead to 65-59.
Pitt cut the lead back to one possession at the 1:38 mark, as Leggett made three free throws and Lowe scored a layup, while Terry made two free throws himself, up 67-64.
Lowe came out of the Georgia Tech timeout and hit a 3-pointer, tying it up at 67-67. George then scored two free throws after Cummings fouled him, giving Georgia Tech at two-point lead with a minute remaining.
Pitt had two big opportunities coming out of the timeout, as Austin missed a 3-pointer. Lowe grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Leggett, who had a wide open layup that would've tied it, but instead missed it.
Terry then drove down the court and scored a layup himself, the first field goal for Georgia Tech in nine minutes, and they had a 71-67 lead with 18.5 seconds remaining.
The Panthers then missed four shots on the next possesion and the Yellow Jackets held on for the win.
Pitt will head back out on the road for their next game, as they face Louisville on March 1. Louisville defeated Pitt in their first matchup at the Petersen Events Center, 82-78 on Jan. 11.
