Central Catholic OL Talks Pitt Football Offer
Visiting the Pitt Panthers this week, James Halter picked up another scholarship offer on Friday.
It's early days for the rising junior as a college prospect, a 6-foot-6 tight end on a path to transitioning to the offensive tackle position. However, even though his time as a college with scholarship opportunities only began less than three weeks ago, Pitt already represents his fourth Power Four offer.
Boston College was first (March 15), followed by N.C. State (March 26) and Michigan State (March 31).
As it turns out, the local prospect is new to the game of football altogether. But it's worth noting his football roots.
"I'm the youngest of three brothers and my dad played at Notre Dame. He graduated in [early 90s]," Halter said. "This is my second year playing football. It’s my first year at Central [Catholic in Pittsburgh]."
Halter did play sports growing up, including lacrosse. The level of college interest trending in his direction says that a future on the gridiron was always inevitable. It may be surprising that his recruitment has kicked off as strongly as it has, maybe not, but getting on the football field was always the plan.
"I knew eventually I'd want to play football, but I didn't really [know] what I was planning on doing until my freshman year when I started playing," Halter said. "Before then, it was just kind of like, ‘Yeah, I will play eventually,’ then it started becoming more real once I got into it."
It didn't sound like Pittsburgh Central Catholic head coach Ryan Lehmeier wasn't shocked to see how things have unfolded for Halter.
“I think it was just really apparent that he had a motor and he's a physical kid. That really, I think, took off for him," Lehmeier told On SI this week. "He's really coming into his own and growing into his body. I think right now, he's about 6-6, 280, and he's going to develop into an offensive tackle for us.
“Tremendous upside. I think the best football is in front of him. Just an innate ability to hit and be able to play with leverage and move his feet. He's a special talent, man. We are super excited about him.”
Being local to Pitt, Halter is more familiar with the ACC squad than most.
"I grew up watching a lot of [Pitt] games. I'd go to one every season or two, and so when we went down there, it was super nice," Halter said. "The facilities are great. The practices were super awesome. I got to sit in on the offensive line meeting. He was doing a great job there, Coach (Jeremy Darveau)."
“I was very thankful for the offer,” Halter said. “It was something that I didn't expect, so it was amazing receiving it. And I was just very thankful for everyone to help me out throughout getting me there. It’s not done yet, but I'm just very happy about it.
“[My dad] was pretty happy. He was with us, so he was there when it happened, and I think he just really was excited for what's to come.”
Halter may be part of a trend at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, as he's just one of multiple linemen from the program to begin stacking up Power Four offers. Like Halter, tackle teammate Jimmy Kalis is only wrapping up his sophmore year. Ranked early as a four-star recruit, the Texas Longhorns recently became the 38th Division-I program to extend an offer.
As Halter transitions into a bookend, Kalis is an idea linemate to learn from.
"It is really helpful having someone like (Kalis) on the line," Halter said. "It will only help us. So, I really I do like it, having someone like him."
