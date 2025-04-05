Pitt Women's Basketball Adds Georgia Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added a crucial piece to their women's basketball program for next season through the transfer portal.
Fatima Diakhate, a forward from Georgia, announced on her Instagram that she committed to Pitt for next season.
Diakhate hails from Dakar, Senegal and also from Gatineau, Quebec in Canada. She has represented Canada before at the 2019 FIBA U-16 Women's Americas Championship in Chile and the 2022 FIBA U-18 Women's Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
She played for powerhouse Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., leading them to a National Title, the first in program history.
Diakhate committed to Georgia as a part of the Class of 2022 and would redshirt during her first season with the program.
She played in 28 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 7.1 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while making 46.6% of her shots from the field and 72.2% of her shots from the foul line.
Diakhate earned a starting position for the Bulldogs this past season, doing so in 28 of the 29 games she played. She averaged 22.9 minutes, 5.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 73.0% from the free throw line.
She plays both forward and center, standing at 6-foot-5, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Diakhate joining also makes it back-to-back seasons for the Panthers with a Senegalese player on the roster. Center Khadija Faye transferred from the Texas Longhorns and had an excellent year for the program, earning First Team All-ACC honors.
Pitt returns just one forward from last season in Lauren Rust, who suffered a leg injury and utilized a medical redshirt, playing in just three games as a sophomore.
They also bring in freshman forwards in Canadian Divine Tumba Tshibuabua, who hails from Longueuil, Quebec and Royal Crown School, located in Toronto, Ontario, Colombian Meredith Venner, who played at The Academy of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla., and Angela Le Faou, who played for the Tony Parker Academy in Lyon, France.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Forward Fatima Diakhate (Georgia)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Jayda Queeley
Guard Nylah Wilson
Wing Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward Meredith Venner
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
