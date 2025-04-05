Pitt Basketball Lands Iowa State Transfer Center
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers basketball program landed their first player from the transfer portal, gaining an important piece for next season.
Dishon Jackson, a transfer center from Iowa State, announced that he committed to Pitt for the 2025-26 campaign.
Jackson hails from Oakland, Calif. and played for St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo. He averaged 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior, leading his team to the Division II NorCal State Championship game after going 26-11 on the year and earning Second Team All-League as well as Third Team All-NorCal honors. He also won a state title as a freshman.
247Sports and ESPN rated Jackson as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 27 center and No. 19 recruit in California while ESPN ranked him No. 28 at his position and No. 15 in the state.
Jackson committed to Washington State and would play in 24 games as a freshman in the 2020-21 season, starting 13 of them. He averaged 20.3 minutes, 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 67.5% from the foul line.
He played 25 games as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, starting six of them, while seeing a drop in production. He averaged 16.3 minutes, 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while making 55.0% of his shots from the field and 62.5% of his attempts from the foul line.
Jackson would miss the 2022-23 season due to undisclosed medical issues, utilizing a medical redshirt.
He transferred to Charlotte for the 2023-24 season, where he started all 30 games he played in. He averaged 26.5 minutes, 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field and 72.0% from the foul line.
Jackson transferred again last season, landing at Iowa State, where he started all 35 games, as they made the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
He averaged 18.7 minutes, 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while making 58.0% of his shots from the field and 72.0% of his attempts from the foul line.
Jackson will play his sixth and final season with Pitt, utilizing his extra year of eligibility that the NCAA awarded student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He visited Pitt last weekend, along with his Iowa State teammate in guard Nojus Indrusaitis, who Pitt will also want to add as a transfer.
Pitt has lost five players from last season to the transfer portal. This includes guards in Jaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in twins Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham and Marlon Barnes Jr.
The Panthers also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers have four returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C., along with Jackson, for six players.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two Years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Wants More from Defense
- Jeremiah Marcelin Emerging in Stellar Pitt LB Room
- Pittsburgh Central Catholic a Key Target for Pitt Football
- Talented Linebacker, Teammate of Safety Commit Visits Pitt Football
- Pitt Transfer Guard Meets With Kentucky
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt