Jeremiah Marcelin Emerging in Stellar Pitt LB Room
The Pitt Panthers linebacker unit became nationally known last season with veteran mike Brandon George in the middle, and flanking him, Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles, the former named an All-American through an excellent performance.
To be clear, Biles was not far behind his outside ‘backer counterpart. He finished with comparable numbers across key statistical categories, and led the Pitt linebackers in passes defended (9).
Braylan Lovelace emerged last year as the standout rotational, up-and-coming in-state sophomore, essentially Pitt’s fourth linebacker.
This spring, with Lovelace replacing George as the starting mike, another up-and-comer entering his sophomore year may be on pace to replace that fourth contributor Lovelace thrived in last season.
That current true freshman is Jeremiah Marcelin, a chiseled, imposing 6-foot-2, 235-pounder out of Opa Locka, Florida.
“This was something I was looking forward to,” Marcelin said during Thursday’s press conference (available on YouTube). “It's just been improving every day…continuing to take reps and just learn things.
“I think everybody knew I was already kind of physical coming in, kind of showed that on special teams…where I had fit in. But I think it's more just the vocal side of being a mike. I think I've really taken on that control when it comes to being on the field, making calls, making judgment decisions at times.
“I think that's been the biggest part of my game right now that's really grown.”
Marcelin cited Brandon George and Keith Thompson as players he learned from last season fresh out of high school.
A lot can change over a few months.
“I’m in a different setting,” Marcelin said. “\I'm really at mike, competing, taking reps instead of just being a reserve linebacker and playing special teams.”
In that new setting, it seems Marcelin will have no problem matching the shark mentality of Louis, Biles, and Lovelace.
“The sharks, it stems from Kyle (Louis) and Rasheem (Biles)...To me, it's about eating face. Playing linebacker is all about physicality. You should want to run through somebody's face. You should want to hit somebody…want to make somebody feel you at linebacker.
“That aggression just helps fuel the rest of the linebacker room. The aggression that I have, it kind of just turns everybody else up.”
While his teammates serve as quality examples, Pitt’s linebackers coach, Ryan Manalac, teaches from the top of the chain.
It seems Marcelin is a big fan of the assistant coach, and he’s not alone.
“Coach Manny? The thing I like most, besides his knowledge, he's very smart, he matches his players, the energy in the room, and he lets us be us, which allows us to play even better, and mesh together, and really just go on the field and put the product out,” Marcelin said.
“You know that (product those) guys put out last year? (That's) what we're trying to do this year.”
With Louis, Biles, Lovelace, a young and very physically impressive player like Marcelin among others preparing this spring, that nationally-known position group should be equipped to be the pride of Pitt Panthers fans again in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pittsburgh Central Catholic a Key Target for Pitt Football
- Talented Linebacker, Teammate of Safety Commit Visits Pitt Football
- Pitt's Bub Carrington Drops Career-High with Wizards
- Mid-Major Transfer Places Pitt Basketball in Top 6
- Pitt Women's Soccer Continues Impressive Alumni Output
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt