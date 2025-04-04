Pitt Football Offers Central Catholic 2027 OL
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers put a great focus on recruiting locally, especially from high schools with the best talent in the area.
James Halter, a Class of 2027 recruit from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, announced that he received an offer from Pitt after a conversation with head coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau.
Halter has played with Central Catholic the past two seasons, helping them reach a WPIAL Class 6A Final in 2023 as a freshman and then winning it last season as a sophomore.
He played mostly as a blocking tight end, but is transitioning to offensive line for his junior season.
Halter, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, has the physicality and strength needed for this transition, plowing over smaller defenders and creating holes for running backs to exploit.
Halter holds offers from from ACC schools in Boston College and NC State, as well as Michigan State, with Pitt serving as his fourth offer so far.
He is one of five recruits from Central Catholic that Pitt has offered over the next two classes. This incldues two three-star recruits from the Class of 2026 in linebacker Colsen Gatten and defensive end Ashton Blatt, plus two other recruits from the Class of 2027 in four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis and defensive back Zachary Gleason Jr.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6) (Penn State Commit)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
James Halter-Central Catholic, OL
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH (Penn State Commit)
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Bub Carrington Drops Career-High with Wizards
- Mid-Major Transfer Places Pitt Basketball in Top 6
- Pitt Women's Soccer Continues Impressive Alumni Output
- Steelers Host Pitt TE on Pre-Draft Visit
- WATCH: Pitt Center Lyndon Cooper Mic'd Up
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt