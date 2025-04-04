Pitt Football Offers Central Catholic 2027 OL

After a great visit and conversation with @CoachDuzzPittFB and @CoachDarveau, I am so grateful to receive an offer from @Pitt_FB #H2P@setharnold_ @CoachLehmeier @timothysasson @DAWGHZERECRUITS @210ths @PCC_FOOTBALL @wpialsportsnews @JM_OLine_Camp pic.twitter.com/HfRDxriyw4