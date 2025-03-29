Big-Time Pass Rusher Sets Pitt Visit
Among the most purely talented prospects offered by the Pitt Panthers this month has been Joshua Pittman.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, the 2026 recruit is listed as a linebacker with many networks. However, Pitt fans can expect the Suffolk (Va.) King’s Fork High School rising senior to play on the edge at the next level.
On March 12, Pittman added Pitt to his offer list alongside his additional Power Four scholarship options in Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Additionally, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Norfolk State, Old Dominion, and Temple appear on his growing offer list.
Today, Pittman is visiting Virginia Tech after a trip to North Carolina last weekend where he visited the Tar Heels along with Wake Forest.
This morning, Pittman confirmed with Pittsburgh Panthers On SI that he’ll be visiting Pitt in April.
So far, the highly productive edge rusher/linebacker hybrid hasn’t ironed out a specific day next month that he’ll arrive in Pittsburgh. However, he will be visiting the campus, and that trip will likely come during spring camp.
“Coach JJ Laster, he came to check me out in the winter right after the season,” Pittman said on March 14. “I talked to him for a while, man. He's a real genuine person, man. It seems like he really liked me a lot, so he called me the other night and we talked on the phone for a while. He offered me a scholarship and he said I was excited.
“I wanted to come up to the campus as soon as possible, man. I mean, I've been keeping contact with a lot of the Pitt coaches, a lot of the head coach. He texted me a lot and he sent me a letter the other day about trying to come up and visit.
“So, I like the program and I'm excited for the future and to see what comes with it.”
Stay tuned for future developments in this recruitment. Without question, Pittman is one of the most skilled edge rushers currently considering Pitt in the 2026 cycle.
