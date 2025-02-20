Pitt Football Hosting Prime 2026 TE Target
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host one of their prime offensive targets on a visit this summer, as they look to secure his services.
Javonte Williams, a tight end in the Class of 2026, announced on Twitter that he is taking an official visit to Pitt the weekend of June 12-14.
Williams plays for The Bullis School, a college preparatory school in Potomac, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C.
He attended the Pitt junior day on Jan. 12, watching the basketball team lose close to Louisville, while also touring the facilities.
Panthers tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski then called him two days later and made him the offer.
Williams holds offers from ACC schools in Duke and Virginia Tech and another Power Four offer from Indiana. He also has offers from FBS schools in Buffalo and Old Dominion and FCS schools in Georgetown and Howard.
He had a solid junior season, making 35 catches for 679 yards, 20 yards per reception, and six touchdowns as a tight end, while making 20 tackles as a defensive back. He earned First Tean All-Conference honors for his play.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Williams is a great route runner and uses his size to his advantage, plowing over smaller defensive backs, while also possesing great speed, rivaling those in the secondary.
This endears him to Bronowski and a Pitt offense under offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who loves to spread the ball and get the ball out quickly.
Pitt will also host many other recruits on official visits in June from across the country.
This includes wide receivers in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla. and Blake Hamilton, who plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas.
The Panthers will also host two other players from Texas on official visits, including three-star quarterback commit Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake and four-star offensive lineman Day'jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis.
The other recruits coming on official visits includes three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va., three-star edge rusher Lucas Shanafelt from nearby Peters Tonship High School in McMurray, Pa., four-star athlete Damon Ferguson from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore and running backs in four-star Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, and three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga.
