Former Pitt Receiver Prospect Enters Transfer Portal

A former Pitt Panthers pass-catcher is back in the transfer portal.

Kevin Sinclair

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Panthers fans were either perplexed or disappointed or both when blue-chip receiver Hykeem Williams turned down Pitt and chose Florida State in September of 2022.

At that time, Pitt was among the pass-catcher's six finalist, the additional five being Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Texas A&M. Prior to his college commitment announcement, many considered Pitt to be a particularly strong competitor in his recruitment.

After spending two years in Tallahassee, Williams has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3 on Thursday.

Although the Panthers missed on Williams that day, Pitt went on to sign a receivers class that included the top receiver on the roster heading into the 2025-26 season in Kenny Johnson along with another potential starter in Zion Fowler-El.

Out of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Williams joined the Seminoles in 2023. As a true freshman, he competed in eight games, churning out 80 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches. It wasn't much, but it was a start as Williams gained a foothold at the position.

Ahead of 2024, some expected a breakout season from Williams. However, he played in less than 10 games again, recording 187 receiving yards on 16 catches.

Although he'd essentially doubled his production, his output fell far below expectations.

With that, Williams decided this week to enter the transfer portal, per the cited report.

As a prospect, Williams ranked No. 24 overall nationally, No. 4 across all receivers nationally, and No. 7 in the state of Florida in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports rankings. Per 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams ranked No. 30 overall nationally, No. 3 nationally at the position, and No. 8 in Florida.

Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

