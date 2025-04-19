Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits: Part 2
The Pitt Panthers will host a long list of 2026 prospects for official visits on the following dates: June 5-7, June 12-14, and June 19-21.
Typically, Pitt scores most of its commitments through those extended visits each summer. So, who should Panthers fans keep an eye on? Here are three intriguing names on the list.
OL Rhett Morris (June 19-21)
After Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep guard prospect Rhett Morris de-committed from Wake Forest, he made clear the Pitt Panthers were the frontrunner in his recruitment back in late February.
A few weeks later, after visiting Pitt, the three-star prospect backed away from that comment slightly, indicating he'll take a wide-ranging approach to his college search. However, Pitt O-Line coach Jeremy Darveau seems to have the Panthers in a very strong position here.
“A really big part was just speaking with the coaches," Morris told On SI last month. "It was great. I didn't meet coaches at the game (I attended in the fall), except Coach (Jeremy) Darveau. I saw him at my school, and it was great to meet him then, but it was just good to learn."
“I got to learn from his coaching style and see what he was all about. I love watching O-Line (individual sessions), so I got to see some of that and just learn what they do day-to-day. Yeah, I thought it was pretty cool.”
This is the type of personality the Pitt coaching staff would surely love to coach along the offensive line in the future.
QB Corey Dailey (June 12-14)
Doesn't the Pitt Panthers already have a commitment in the 2026 class at the quarterback position?
Sure, that's true. However, while most college programs carry four or even five scholarship players at the most important position in football, Pitt only has three scholarship quarterbacks right now, including a soon-to-be true sophomore and an early-entry freshman in Mason Heintschel.
It's why adding a second quarterback to the 2026 class could be a smart move: enter Corey Daniels.
A towering 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, starting since his freshman season at Seguin High School in Texas, Dailey has thrown 511 of 827 for 6,217 yards with 78 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. He also visited Pitt during spring camp.
This is one of the most compelling official visitors on the list right now considering his potential impact in the program, should the Panthers land his commitment.
DT Lincoln Hoke (June 5-7)
This one is simple.
The WPIAL is a crucial recruiting ground for the Pitt Panthers. Additionally, the defensive tackle position should be considered among the most important groups in the current transfer portal pursuit and in the 2026 recruiting class.
Lincoln Hoke is one of Pitt's top overall prospects in the WPIAL. And he's a very promising interior defensive lineman, and the son of an 11-year veteran of Pittsburgh Steelers where he played defensive tackle.
This is a very important official visit for the Pitt Panthers coaching staff.
