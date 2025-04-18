Fifth Pitt OL Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost yet another offensive lineman to the transfer portal, as their roster changes again.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Pitt redshirt senior offensive lineman Terrence Enos Jr. has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Enos hails from Redford, Mich. and played for Cass Technical High School in Detroit, where he earned numerous honors, including Associated Press Division 1-2 All-State (second team), Detroit News 2021 Class Top 50 Players (No. 13, Detroit Public School League (PSL) All-City and PSL All-Division 1-2 Team.
He was a three-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 and would pick Pitt over Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
Enos enrolled early to Pitt, but didn't play at all in the 2021 season, redshirting and winning the ACC Title.
He would play in nine games in 2022, mostly on special teams, and then played in five games in 2023, where he started at right tackle against Notre Dame.
Enos saw his most action last season, played in all 13 games in the 2024 season. He two starts at left tackle against Syracuse in Week 9 and SMU in Week 10, following a season-ending injury to Branson Taylor, and then started at left guard vs. Virginia in Week 11 and vs. Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
He is the fifth offensive lineman from Pitt that has entered the transfer portal following the end of spring practices.
This includes redshirt freshmen in Moritz Schmoranzer and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe.
Enos is also the eighth Pitt player overall that has transferred after the spring season, including wide receivers in redshirt freshman Cameron Monteiro and redshirt sophomore Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4, plus fellow redshirt senior in tight end Jake Renda.
Pitt added three transfer offensive lineman in the winter window, in sixth year Jeffrey Persi from Michigan, redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte.
They also have returning starters in redshirt junior Ryan Baer, redshirt senior Lyndon Cooper and junior BJ Williams.
The Panthers have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes redshirt juniors in Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley and Mason Lindsay.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, PA, Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, GA, Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
