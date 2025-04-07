Pitt Football Hosting Another QB for Official Visit
Most college programs carry four quarterbacks or as many as five, yet the Pitt Panthers have just three quarterbacks heading into the 2025-26 season.
So, it made sense when Corey Dailey announced that he'd be taking an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 12-14. And if the Panthers were to add the 6-foot-6, 185-pound quarterback, Kade Bell would be adding two touted passers from Texas with Seguin joining Angelo Renda out of Southlake Carroll.
Over three seasons at Seguin High School, Daily has thrown 511 of 827 for 6,217 yards with 78 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. Last season, he was named MVP of District 13-5A in Texas.
As you can see above, Dailey was in Pittsburgh with his family in mid-March for an unofficial visit.
Last season was Dailey's best in his varsity career. The towering quarterback - who also plays basketball - threw 219 of 344 attempts (64%) for 2,529 yards and 35 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
To date, Pitt is Dailey's first Power Four offers as Fordham, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Texas State, Texas Rio Grande Valley, and UTSA make up the additional schools on his offer list. However, schools like Texas Tech and others have been evaluating Dailey.
On the June 12-14 official visit date, Dailey won't be the only Texas product on campus. Also slated to be in Pittsburgh at that time is 6-foot-3, 303-pound offensive line prospect Day'jon Moore out of Willis (Tx.) High School.
Moore ranks No. 350 overall per 247Sports Composite. Additionally, four-star running back Kory Amarchee will be on campus that weekend alongside another top running back prospect in Favour Akih, among others.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Battling for Local Pass Rusher
- Pitt DB's Pro Day Score Among Best at Position
- Major Pitt Recruiting Weekend Taking Shape Part 2
- Major Pitt Recruiting Weekend Taking Shape
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Discusses Spring Risers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt