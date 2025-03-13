New Jersey OL Rhett Morris Recaps Pitt Visit
After decommitting from Wake Forest, Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep interior offensive lineman Rhett Morris made clear the Pitt Panthers are very high on his list of suitors.
Aside from the Demon Deacons and the Panthers, his offer list includes Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia Tech, and many others.
On Tuesday of this week, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound rising senior attended Pitt’s first spring practice. And the following day, he shared details on that experience with Inside the Panthers.
We spoke recently and you mentioned you were very interested in Pitt. What did you see or do during your trip to Pittsburgh this week that you maybe hadn’t experienced previously?
“A really big part was just speaking with the coaches. It was great. I didn't meet coaches at the game (I attended in the fall), except Coach (Jeremy) Darveau. I saw him at my school, and it was great to meet him then, but it was just good to learn.
“I got to learn from his coaching style and see what he was all about. I love watching O-Line (individual sessions), so I got to see some of that and just learn what they do day-to-day. Yeah, I thought it was pretty cool.”
Watching the Pitt offensive line practice, what stood out to you?
“I really liked the intensity, I'd say. Everybody comes to work. That's something I do, too. So, it was great to see. I like Coach Darveau's technique, what he was teaching them. I'm big on technique, and that really stood out to me.
“Overall, it was just great to see his coaching style. That's what I was really there to see and get used to.
“I was really impressed.”
Outside of the offensive line, big picture, what did you make of the spring practice?
“It was a lot of high energy, guys flying around. They didn't have pads on, but they had their spider pads and just really working on the fundamentals. But it was definitely like a high-energy practice with all they could do without pads on, if you know what I mean.”
With that Pitt trip under your belt, what’s next for you this off-season in your recruitment?
“I know the recruiting period opens back up soon, where the coaches can come see me, and I can, obviously, go back and see other schools as well. I only have two more visits planned for the month of March.
“I'm going to Virginia Tech and JMU, and then that wraps up my spring visits. That's in a few weeks. But really, I'm trying to start to narrow down my list a little bit and, obviously, stay in touch with all the coaches that I've been in contact with for the past few months, and just keep my relationships going with them. I have no idea where I'm ending up yet.
“I don't have a school that I'm dead set on yet, so I'm keeping all my options open and really just going to see how it plays out.”
A final note from Morris….
“Their practice kind of seemed like the environment of Don Bosco a little bit. It reminded me of it. It felt like a brotherhood. I got to speak to one of their former O-Linemen, too, and he really just told me all about the football side of things, about the business program, and that's what I'll most likely be studying.
“It was just great to learn from a kid who's been through it and how much he really liked it in general.”
