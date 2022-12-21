Local Three-Star S Cruce Brookins Commits, Signs with Pitt

One final commitment for the Pitt Panthers came in at the 11th hour.

PITTSBURGH -- The final verbal commitment given to Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers in this recruiting cycle came as late as possible, with 2023 three-star safety Cruce Brookins announcing on Instagram that he will join the Pitt Panthers next season.

Brookins, a 6'1, 180-pound defensive back, is from Homestead, Pennsylvania - about a 20-minute drive from Pitt's campus in Oakland - and attends Steel Valley High School. He chose the Panthers over Syracuse and Cincinnatti, the other two-thirds of the top three he announced after visiting Pitt last weekend.

Pitt jumped on Brookins quickly after he decommitted from Kent State in early December. One day later, he had an offer from the Panthers and 10 days after that, he was on campus for an official visit. Brookins gave a verbal commitment that weekend but didn't make that decision public until Signing Day.

Brookins was a desperately-needed addition to round out the 2023 class after three-star defensive back Brice Pollock abandoned a verbal pledge to the Panthers and joined Mississippi State's program. Brookins is rated the No. 10 player in Pennsylvania by 247Sports.

