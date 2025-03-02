Penn State Decommit Interested in Pitt
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers spent much of this offseason working on landing recruits from across the country, but now have an opportunity at a rival's former commit.
Class of 2026 recruit, Jerquaden Guilford, announced his decommitment from Penn State on Feb. 28 and Pitt is one of his top schools following his decision, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports.
Other schools that he is interested in along with Pitt include Indiana, Ohio State and Tennessee and while he is still considering Penn State, he is also open to new suitors.
Guilford plays for Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. and had a solid junior season in 2024. He recorded 35 catches for 556 yards, 15.9 yards per reception, and three touchdowns, ranking second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
He stands at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and loves winning one-on-one battles with defensive backs, going up for contested catches. He also has great speed and would thrive in the scheme that Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell employs, which spreads the ball out and moves quickly.
Pitt offered Guilford back on June 5, 2024, with wide receivers coach JJ Laster serving as the main recruiter.
Guilford committed to Penn State back on Dec. 6, making it less than three months before he decided to look elsewhere.
He also holds Power 4 offers from Miami, Big Ten schools in Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in Kansas and West Virginia, SEC schools in Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. He also holds FBS offers from MAC schools in Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and Toledo
Rivals rates Guilford as a four-star in the Class of 2026, ranking him the top recruit in Indiana and the No. 34 wide receiver.
He holds a three-star rating elsewhere, with 247Sports ranking him No. 100 at his position and No. 3 in the state and On3 ranking him the No. 72 wide receiver and No. 4 in Indiana.
The Panthers have two commitments in the Class of 2026 so far, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star defensive back Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
Pitt also has six wide receivers in the Class of 2026 coming on an official visit.
This includes Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburgh, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla., Nyqir Helton from Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss. and Santana Carlos from Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
