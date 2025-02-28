3-Star WR Visiting Pitt Football
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue looking for new wide receivers for the future and one will make a visit to the program this summer.
Santana Carlos, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced on Twitter that he will make five official visits this summer, including to Pitt, June 19-21, the third weekend of the month.
He will also make official visits to Purdue from May 23-25, Boston College from May 30-June 1, Toledo from June 6-8 and UCLA from June 12-14.
Carlos plays for Charles Flanangan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., 25-30 miles northwest of Miami.
He played in 11 games as a junior in 2024, making 30 catches for 441 yards, 14.7 yards per reception, and three touchdowns. He also had 113 kick return yards for 554 all-purpose yards on the season.
Carlos stands at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, and loves making big-time, contested catches, with defensive backs drapped all over him. He also shifts incredibly easily and his speed makes it difficult for any defender trying to tackle him.
Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell and wide receivers coach JJ Laster visited Carlos back on Jan. 27, which helped them secure the official visit for the summer. Bell made the official offer to Carlos back on May 27, 2024.
Carlos also holds Power 4 offers from Big Ten schools in Indiana and Nebraska, Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia, plus other FBS offers from MAC schools in Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, American Athletic schools in Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Temple and Tulane, Conference USA schools in Liberty and Western Kentucky and Sun Belt schools in Georgia State and Marshall.
John Garcia Jr., who covers UCLA for Rivals, placed. FutureCast for them to land Carlos after their offer. Former Pitt quarterback Tino Sunseri, who offered Carlos at Indiana, is now the offensive coordinator at UCLA and is recruiting him there.
Carlos is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 179 wide receiver and No. 137 recruit in Florida and Rivals ranking him No. 14 at slot receiver and No. 97 in thes state.
Pitt also is hosting six wide receivers on official visits, along with Carlos. This includes Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburgh, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla., Nyqir Helton from Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J. and Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss.
He is one of three recruits making their official visit to Pitt the weekend of June 19-21, along with Jenkins and three-star offensive lineman Rhett Morris from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.
