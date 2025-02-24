Pitt Hosting Explosive WR Target
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in a prime wide receiver recruit this summer, as they look to secure his services.
Demetrice McCray, a wideout in the Class of 2026, announced on Twitter that he is making an official visit to Pitt, June 5-7, the first weekend of the month.
McCray hails from Leesburg, Fla. and plays for Leesburg High School, 40-45 miles northwest of Orlando.
He played in eight games as a junior in 2024, making 36 catches for 894 yards, 24.8 yards per catch, for nine touchdowns and also made one interception on defense.
McCray stands at 6-foot, 185 pounds and fits perfectly into the Pitt scheme under offensive coordinator Kade Bell. He has great speed, good hands and excels in one-on-one battles with defensive backs.
Pitt running backs coach Lindsey Lamar made him the offer on Jan. 21 and got him to announce his official visit less than three weeks later.
He holds Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Louisville and North Carolina, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Purdue, Big 12 schools in Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF and West Virginia, SEC schools in Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
McCray also has FBS offers from UConn, UNLV, American schools in Florida Atlantic, Tulane and USF, Conference USA schools in Liberty and Western Kentucky, MAC schools in Akron and UMass Sun Belt schools in Georgia Southern, Marshall, Southern Miss,
His only other official visit along with Pitt is Boston College, taking place June 20-23.
McCray doesn't have any ratings from recruiting sites, but those will come in the future as the offers continue rolling in for him.
Pitt is hosting three other wide receivers on official visits, including Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla. and Nyqir Helton Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J.
The Panthers currently have two commitments in the Class of 2026, with three-star quarterbackAngelo Renda, who plays for Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star safety Isaac Patterson from Westerville High School in Westerville, Ohio.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Official Visit Booked, Marcus Jennings Discusses Pitt Football
- Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats Clemson
- Pitt Duo Named Top Returning Players in 2025
- Pitt Battling Penn State, Michigan for 3-Star LB
- 4-Star RB Kory Amachree Talks Pitt, Decision Timeline
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt