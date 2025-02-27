Pitt Football Hosting Wake Forest OL Decommit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in a valued offensive lineman this summer, who they hope will bolster the unit for the future.
Rhett Morris, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced that he is making an official visit to Pitt, June 19-21, the third weekend of the month.
Morris plays for powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J., about 35 miles northwest of downtown Manhattan in New York City.
He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma two years ago, a cancer that develops in the lymph system, part of the immune system, which fights off diseases and infections.
Former Pitt running back James Conner was also diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and beat that prior to the 2016 season.
Morris beat cancer and came back to play for Don Bosco as a sophomore in 2023, playing the past two seasons as the starting left guard.
He stands at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds and absolutely demolishes defensive lineman, going for the signature pancake whenever he can. He also creates room for running backs to go through for extra yardage and more time for his quarterback to sit back and throw.
Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac offered Rhett Morris on May 21, 2024 and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau visited him on Jan. 28. Morris will also make a spring visit before his official visit.
Morris originally committed to Wake Forest, but after head coach Dave Clawson retired, he chose to decommit on Jan. 21.
He is also the son of Charlie Morris, who started four seasons on the Temple offensive line in the late 1990s.
Morris holds Power 4 offers from ACC Schools in Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, plus rival West Virginia. He also has FBS offers from UNLV, American schools in Army and Temple, MAC schools in Kent State and UMass and Sun Belt schools in Coastal Carolina, James Madison and Old Dominion, plus one FCS offer from Monmouth.
247Sports and Rivals both rate him as a three-star in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 90 interior lineman and No. 18 recruit in New Jersey, while Rivals just gave him 5.5 rating.
Pitt has three offensive lineman that will make an official visit, along with four-star Day'jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis, Texas and Wilson Zierer from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga.
He is also one of two recruits making an official visit to the Panthers the weekend of June 19-21, along with three-star wide receiver Zechariah Jenkins, who plays for Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss.
