Georgia OT Making Official Visit to Pitt
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have built their recruiting pipeline through Georgia and will host a talented offensive lineman from there.
Wilson Zierer, a recruit in the Class of 2026, announced on Twitter that he will make an official visit to Pitt from June 4-6.
Zierer plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, an independent college preparatory boarding and day school in Rabun Gap, Ga., in the northern part of the state near the North Carolina border.
He stands at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds and played right tackle on the offensive line as a junior in 2024.
His size poses massive problems for defensive ends, who struggle to do anything with Zierer overpowering them.
Zierer also is quick, ready off the snap and creating holes for backs to exploit, or giving more time for his quarterback to create a better play.
His performances helped Rabun Gap-Nacoochee earn an 11-2 record and win the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Division I State Championship, defeating Providence Day, 42-39 in the final.
Pitt was the first Power 4 team that offered Zierer, coming on Jan. 16, and he visited the program for the West Virginia game, seeing a 38-34 Backyard Brawl win in Week 3. Offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau also visited Zierer on Jan. 21, building their relationship.
Zierer doesn't have any ratings or rankings from any recruiting site, despite the number of offers he has received so far.
He holds Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Michigan and Penn State, SEC schools in Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky, plus Big 12 schools in Kansas State and UCF.
Zierer also has FBS offers from Miami (Ohio), American schools in Memphis and USF, Conference USA schools in Kennesaw State, Liberty and Middle Tennessee State and Sun Belt schools in Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
Along with Pitt, Zierer scheduled two more official visits to Auburn and Georgia from May 16-18.
He is the second offensive lineman that will make an official visit to Pitt, along with four-star Day'jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis, Texas.
Zierer is also one of two recruits from Georgia visiting the Panthers this summer, along with three-star running back Christian Lawrence, who plays for Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Under the Radar: Three Pitt 2026 Receiver Recruits
- Rams Hire Former Pitt QB
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star Texas LB
- Pitt's Kenny Pickett Opens Up About Super Bowl
- Pitt Hosting Explosive WR Target
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt