WATCH: Pitt Football Additions Excited for New Beginnings
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers football team brought in many additions this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Pitt brought in three transfer players from three different levels of college football. This includes redshirt sophomore linebacker Jayden Bonsu from National Champions in Ohio State, plus defensive backs in sixth year Kavir Bains-Marquez from FCS program UC Davis and senior Rashan Murray from Division II program California (Pa.).
Bonsu spent two seasons with the Buckeyes and said that once he made the visit to Pitt, he knew this was where he wanted to be.
Bains-Marquez excelled at safety for UC Davis and will compete for one of the starting safety spots next season. He also joined Pitt, as he sees this as an opportunity to reach the NFL.
Murray played for University Prep in the City League in Pittsburgh. He grew up in the East Liberty neighborhood and his time spent at the Division II level has readied him for the step up to Division I.
Pitt also added freshmen mid-year enrolless in three defensive backs, safety Josh Guerrier and cornerbacks in Shawn Lee and Mason Alexander. They also added two linebackers in Emmanuel Taylor and Justin Thompson.
Guerrier has a great relationship with safeties coach/associate head coach Cory Sanders and that they've grown a bond since Sanders started recruiting him in high school.
Lee shares a connection with Pitt great running back LeSean McCoy. He also spoke on his transition from Harrisburg High School to Milford Academy Prep in New Berlin, N.Y.
Alexander said that the relationship he had with Panthers secondary coach Archie Collins made it clear to him that he needed to play for him and that he was wanted there.
Taylor praised Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac, who stayed true to him throughout the recruiting process. He also wanted to enroll early, so that he could get his weight up and ready for the upcoming season.
Thompson loves the way linebackers play at Pitt, including how often they blitz.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- TE Adam Land Opens Up About Pitt Recruitment
- Takeaways: Pitt Makes Same Mistakes Against Georgia Tech
- Pitt Starts Poorly, Falls Late to Georgia Tech
- 3-Star TE Making Pitt Official Visit
- Could Pitt Fill 2026 Safeties Class With Midwest Talent?
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt