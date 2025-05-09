Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Offers 4-star WPIAL Receiver

The Pitt Panthers offered a local recruit who already ranks four stars as a rising junior.

Kevin Sinclair

In every recruiting cycle, the WPIAL serves as a crucial element on the recruiting trail for the Pitt Panthers.

Much like California's Trinity League to USC or the four-star-loaded Atlanta Metro area for the Bulldogs and the Pacific Northwest for the Washington Huskies, the WPIAL is a fruitful recruiting ground for the Panthers of the ACC.

It's the nationally-known division that four-star recruit Javien Robinson - who announced an offer from Pittsburgh today - competes in and rose well inside the 247Sports Top 150 in the 2027 class.

Robinson's athletic profile is impressive for a youngster at just 15 years old, per his X profile. He clocks the 40-yard dash in 4.47 (laser timed), a 10.89 in the 100 meters, and a 22.20 in the 200 meters at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds.

Pittsburgh Panthers receiver recruit Javien Robinson
Per 247Sports rankings, Robinson ranks No. 102 overall nationally, No. 15 at the receiver position from coast to coast, and No. 6 in the state of Pennsylvania among all 2027 prospects. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, an average among 247Sports, Rivals, On3, and ESPN, Robinson is ranked No. 61 overall nationally, No. 9 among receivers from coast to coast, and No. 3 in-state.

WIth the offer today, Robinson added the Panthers alongside Akron, Duquesne, Rutgers, Sacramento State, Syracuse and Temple.

Pitt fans can be sure to see Robinson's college options swell significantly over the coming months. For now, though. the Panthers are the latest and perhaps the most prominent option among his college opportunities.

"After A Great Conversation With (Coach Corey Sanders), I’m Blessed To Receive A Offer From The University Of Pittsburgh," Robinson tweeted today.

Stay tuned for follow-up reporting on this new prospect out of McKeesport (Pa.) High School at Inside the Panthers On SI.

Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments

  • QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
  • WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
  • WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
  • Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
  • S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)

Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments

  • WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
  • RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)

