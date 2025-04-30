Pitt Among Four Programs Pursuing Transfer Receiver
Following an impressive season at Division-II Clarion, Trevon Tate is being courted by Arkansas State, Kent State, Stanford and the Pittsburgh Panthers in the transfer market.
The development and ongoing recruiting battle was mentioned on Michael Salvo, the CEO and Founder of Nilson Sports, described as The Elite NIL Agency for College Athletes.
At the level of football he's competed in, Tate was named All Conference twice, and after his excellent performance last season as a senior, the Erie, Pennsylvania product was named an All-American at the Division-ll level.
In the fall, Tate recorded 65 receptions for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns.
When it comes to the hypothetical of Tate joining the Pitt roster, although the Panthers don't need to reel in several pass-catchers this off-season, the Panthers did lose one of the three receivers they added from the portal in the winter.
Andy Jean recently committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, leaving only Cataurus Hicks, previously of Louisville, and 6-foot-4, 220-pound Deuce Spann who left Florida State ahead of his final season of eligibility.
While returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael WIlliams Jr. give Kade Bell two very capable playmakers, and all three early-entry freshmen receivers proved more capable of helping Pittsburgh right away, most notably Tony Kinsler, Jean wasn't the only pass-catcher who left Pitt en route to the transfer market recently.
Casting aside his Div. II background, a young player has to be equipped with big-time speed, well-developed route skills, and more to accomplish nearly 1,200 receiving yards and an All-American nod among that competiton.
One would assume Tate wouldn't meet those numbers or even exceed the 1,000-yard mark. However, there's serious raw talent in the in-state product.
If the Panthers win this race, his development will continue, and he could pick up valuable coaching that could transform his game to a new level.
Stay tuned for the recruiting battle underway as it would appear the Panthers should have an entirely real shot to replace Jean with a young Division-II star receiver.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Two Pitt Panthers Among Top 150 in College Football
- Pitt Football O-Line Coach Visits Key Tackle
- Pitt's Jorge Diaz Graham Lands with New School
- Dynamic Receiver Adds Pitt Panthers to Top 5
- Pitt Football Offers Pair of Texas Tackles
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt