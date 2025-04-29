Pitt WR Transfers to Arkansas
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers saw one of their transfer wide receivers head back down south for next season.
Wide receiver Andy Jean signed with Arkansas, after making his official visit there this past weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Jean hails from Miami and played for Miami Northwestern High School. He made 19 passes for a team-leading 409 yards with three scores during his senior year in 2022 and had 40 catches for 733 yards and 8 touchdowns in his junior season in 2021.
Rivals and On3 both rated Jean as a four-star in the Class of 2023, with Rivals ranking him No. 45 at wide receiver and No. 61 in Florida, while On3 had him at No. 51 at his position and No. 57 in the state.
247Sports and ESPN both rated Jean as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 58 at wide receiver and No. 73 in Florida, while ESPN rated him No. 51 at his position and No. 82 in the state.
Jean committed to Florida over a number of offers, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia. Pitt also offered Jean, with former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge the head recruiter for him.
He played 93 snaps on offense over four games in his true freshman season in 2023, preserving a redshirt. He made six catches for 97 yards, with a career-long reception of 62 yards in the home win over Charlotte in Week 4. He also had two kick returns for a total of 44 yards in the home win over Vanderbilt in Week 6.
Jean played just one snap for Florida this past season, coming in the Week 4 road win over Mississippi State.
He transferred to Pitt on Jan. 4 and spent the spring season with the program before returning to the transfer portal.
Jean is one of two wide receivers from Pitt that entered the transfer portal following spring practices, along with redshirt freshman Cameron Monteiro, who left for Akron.
He is also one of eight Pitt players that entered the transfer portal in April, along with five offensive linemen.
This includes redshirt freshmen, Moritz Schmoranzer, who transferred to Appalachian State, and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe, who landed with FCS program Eastern Kentucky, and redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr., who signed with Kansas State. Redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda also entered the portal.
Pitt added to their wide receiver corps in the winter transfer portal window in sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and redshirt sophomore Cataurus "Blue" Hicks from Louisville.
They Panthers also have returning starting wide receivers in redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., senior Censere "C.J." Lee and junior Kenny Johnson. They also bring back two scholarship wide receivers in redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and redshirt freshman Tyreek Robinson.
Pitt added three wide receivers from their Class of 2025, who all enrolled early. This features Tony Kinselr out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va. and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
