Pitt Football O-Line Coach Visits Key Tackle
One of multiple offensive lineman visited in Texas this week at Pasadena Memorial by Pitt Panthers offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau is unranked at 247Sports. Why? Is Devan Robison undervalued, flying under the radar maybe? Is the 6-foot-3, 325-pound interior offensive lineman simply lacking high-level talent?
Baylor, Houston, Maryland, Memphis, New Mexico, North Texas, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Sam Houston, San Diego State, Texas State, Texas Tech, and UTEP didn't seem to believe so when they extended scholarship offers.
If the offer list isn't enough to prop up the argument that he deserves a solid national recruiting grade, perhaps the first snap from his junior season highlights on Hudl will change the narrative.
Manning the left tackle position, Robison comes off the ball and makes contact with a tall, big-bodied defensive linemen with a drive block, walking him back and slamming him to the turf just shy of midfield at the 48-yard line.
On the following clip in his impressive reel, lined up on the Pasadena Memorial 37-yard line, Robison locks horns with another defensive lineman with size, and that overwhelming ended with Robison slamming the opposing player to the turf at the 49-yard line.
If that's not enough, perhaps the fast Robison landing the Offensive Line MVP award at a recent invite-only Under Armour camp will be enough.
He's one of multiple offensive linemen out of Texas, who carried Pitt offers long before this week, pursued by Coach Darveua. Arguably the top O-Lineman on that list is guard prospect from Willis, Texas, in four-star prospect Day'jon Moore.
Moore will be attending one of Pittsburgh's three official visit dates, the second one schedules for June 12-14. He's set to be one of multiple recruits from Texas as linebacker Reilarean Phillips, quarterback Corey Dailey, defensive end Obinna Umeh, receiver Ayson Theus, and defensive end Davis Kinney are also on that visitor list.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Jorge Diaz Graham Lands with New School
- Dynamic Receiver Adds Pitt Panthers to Top 5
- Pitt Football Offers Pair of Texas Tackles
- Pitt Panthers Star Featured in 2026 NFL Draft Preview
- Pitt Football Offers Another South Florida Commit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt