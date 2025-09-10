Pitt Basketball Hosts 4-Star 2026 Forward
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hosted Class of 2026 four-star forward Chase Foster for an official visit from Sept. 5-7. On3 reported Chase's scheduled visit on Aug. 26.
Pitt was Foster's first stop on a line of scheduled visits. He'll visit Texas A&M next from Sept. 12-14, Oklahoma from Oct. 3-5, Villanova from Oct. 10-11 and Oklahoma State from Oct. 17-19.
Foster has seen a slight bump in the rankings on 247Sports and Rivals. The 6-foot-9 and 200-pound power forward is now up one spot to the No. 5 player out of Florida and the No. 6 power forward in the class on Rivals. He also bumped up seven spots to the No. 38 player in the nation.
Rivals still has Pitt with a 21.6% chance to land Foster, and that's still the second-best odds behind Villanova at 24.7%. Rivals also has Oklahoma State at 18.5% and Texas A&M and Oklahoma at 15.4%.
The 247Sports Composite moved Foster up just one spot to the No. 42 player in the nation. He is still ranked as the No. 8 power forward in the class and the No. 8 player out of Florida.
Foster plays high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but is originally from Baltimore, Md. He played at Edmondson-Westside High School, where he helped his team win the Baltimore City Title and two Maryland Class 1A state titles before transferring schools.
Foster also plays for Team Mello in Maryland in the Nike EYBL U16 Circuit, where he averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Foster plays alongside another Pitt recruit on Team Mello, Ethan Mgbako. Mgbako last visited the Panthers in June.
Foster received an offer from Pitt on July 14 and is one of five power forwards the Panthers are targeting. Pitt has offered four-stars Darius Ratliff and Adonis Ratliff from Archbishop Stepinac in New York, according to 247Sports, and three-star Jalyn Collingwood from Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C. and unrated Javonte Floyd from Douglass High School in Atlanta, Ga., according to Rivals.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Reveals 2025-26 ACC Schedule
- WATCH: Pitt QB Eli Holstein Addresses Backyard Brawl
- Four Pitt Players Named to ACC Team of the Week
- Pitt Athletics Takes Over NIL Collective Responsibilities
- Pitt HC Weighs in On Backyard Brawl Tradition
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt