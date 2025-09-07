Eli Holstein Comfortable in Pitt Offense
PITTSBURGH — After throwing for a career-high four touchdown passes in Week 1 against Duquesne, Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein matched that feat against Central Michigan.
In Week 1, Holstein completed 15 of 23 attempts for 215 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. In Week 2, Holstein completed 21 of 28 attempts for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Holstein's favorite target last week was Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, who had four catches, 55 yards and two touchdowns. Holstein's favorite target on Saturday was Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who hauled in five grabs for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
As if there aren't enough similarities to the Duquesne game already, like last week, Holstein couldn't help but admit his error on his lone interception before speaking on his touchdowns.
"Never fully satisfied," Holstein said after the win. "I want more, especially after that interception. It should've been another big play. If I just get the ball 6 inches to a foot higher over the linebacker, Justin Holmes has another big play."
The only big difference between Holstein's two starts is that he looked more comfortable against Central Michigan than he did against Duquesne.
Holstein started 9-for-12 for 91 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, versus starting 6-for-12 with 37 yards, a touchdown and an interception on his first 12 attempts against the Dukes.
A big help for Holstein has been the film study he does with offensive coordinator Kade Bell.
"We know what they're doing before they even call it," Holstein said. "Great calls today, just getting guys open, and then we're able to go out there and execute the chemistry that I have with all those receivers, tight ends now. Just all the throwing we've done in the spring, summer and fall camp. We're comfortable with each other, comfortable in this offense, and ready to just go out there, have fun, play fast, be physical and make some plays."
Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson said on Sept. 3 that the wide receivers help Holstein anyway they can. Whether that's adjusting to Holstein when he scrambles or making one-handed grabs, like Hicks did.
It also helps when a quarterback has a talented wide receiver room that can go off at any time, Johnson added. Hicks was the big-play receiver last week, and it was Williams' turn on Saturday.
"You've got to pick your poison," Williams said. "If you want to take Desmond (Reid), we have everyone else on the field. If you want to take me, Kenny will be open. If you want to take Kenny, then there's Blue. We all can make plays."
The first score came when Williams motioned out of the backfield and ran a crisp 2-yard out and up that got him wide open in the corner of the end zone for the first score. Thanks to Johnson's route, the Central Michigan safety ran into his own teammate a couldn't defend Williams.
The second scoring connection came in the third quarter. Holstein didn't like what he saw over the middle, so he rolled out to his right, Williams adjusted and got wide open behind the boundary safety again. Except this time it was 48 yards downfield for the biggest play of the day.
"I was trying to go to Kenny, boundary safety came down, flying on him, and I just saw Poppi running down the field wide open, so I was like, 'Hey, might as well take a shot,'" Holstein said.
Holstein and his receivers will try and keep the momentum going for a third week in a row against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. And Holstein is confident the offense will have another strong performance.
"I feel like offense is moving in the right direction from the second half of the first game, and this game, we were moving in the right direction," Holstein said. "Offense is balanced, really balanced, which I like. And then we're running the ball. We've had over 100 yards in both games, around 300 yards passing in both games. So I'm really, really excited about that."
