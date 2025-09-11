Pitt Basketball HC Visits 4-Star 2026 Target
Pitt is still looking for its first commitment in the class of 2026, and the coaching staff would love for it to be four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was one of a handful of head coaches who made the trip to Archbishop Stepinac High in White Plains, N.Y., on Wednesday to check in on Jervis, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and assistants from a handful of schools were also in attendance.
Jervis — a 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard — also received a visit from Pitt assistant Tim O'Toole last week, according to Jamie Shaw of On3.
The full court press makes sense considering Jervis is one of the top recruits in the class and scheduled to take his official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend.
Jervis is one of the fastest rising recruits in the class, holding offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, St. Louis, St. Bonaventure, St. John's, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
He's already taken official visits to NC State and Michigan State and has a busy schedule following his time with the Panthers.
247Sports Composite lists Jervis as the 34th-ranked recruit in the class (second-ranked shooting guard and second-ranked recruit from New York). Rivals lists him as the 39th-ranked recruit in the class (ninth-ranked shooting guard and second-ranked recruit from New York).
Jervis is a strong scorer, able to create his own shots whether it's driving the basket or hitting shots from deep. He's a versatile defender, with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, and his overall game should grow as he continues to develop.
Pitt has a few major targets in the class of 2026 as it stands. Four-star point guard Neiko Mundey has already taken his official visit to Pittsburgh, four-star forward Chase Foster visited last weekend, fellow shooting guard Jermal Jones Jr. is set to visit later this month and four-star forward Ethan Mgbako, who took his official visit already, is set to announce his decision on Sept. 11.
