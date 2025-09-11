Pitt Basketball HC Visits 4-Star 2026 Target

📍 Archbishop Stepinac



Made the trip to NY to check in on @step_basketball



Michigan State HC Tom Izzo+ full staff, Alabama HC Nate Oats+ assistant, Pitt HC Jeff Capel+ assistant, Tennessee assistant, St. Bonaventure AC, Penn State AC, Creighton AC, Oklahoma St. and more in… pic.twitter.com/6mYDDB9v8w