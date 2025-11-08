Pitt Commit Eyeing Georgia State Championship
Pitt Panthers 2026 commit Jaydon Dunbar is a big target, standing at 6’5, 180 pounds, and is looking to end his senior year with a state championship.
Dunbar, a Georgia native, represents another major recruiting win for offensive coordinator Kade Bell and wide receivers coach JJ Laster. The Georgia native chose Pitt over a long list of his final schools, like Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, West Virginia, South Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.
The Panthers jumped early and were the fourth school to offer Dunbar earlier this year, behind Georgia State, West Georgia, and the University of Central Florida. Prior to committing to Pitt, Dunbar initially planned to take several official visits throughout the rest of the summer, but shut his recruiting down after committing.
As a junior, he hauled in 21 receptions for 390 yards and six touchdowns for the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets. Thomas County Central is currently 10-0 heading into a first-round playoff bye. Dunbar showcased big-play ability with a highlight reel catch in a 31-7 win against Houston County on Oct. 25.
The Yellow Jackets have lots of depth and are looking to make a state championship run. Dunbar is the No. 54 wide receiver prospect in the nation and the No. 37 overall prospect out of Georgia on 247Sports. Rivals has Dunbar as the No. 83 wideout in the class and the No. 60 player from Georgia.
Running back Christian Lawrence chose Wake Forest over Pitt. He also has a pair of teammates in Cam Brooks and Artem Korchagin, who will be attending California next year.
Linebacker Omari Stephenson is committed to Kennesaw State, and interior offensive lineman Deontavis Cooper will head to New Orleans to join Tulane. They compete in GHSA Region 2-AAAAA and will take on Woodstock in the next round.
The highest receiver recruit brought in last year by Pitt was four-star receiver Bryce Yates, who currently has eight receptions for 185 yards and scored a 60-yard touchdown in the season opener against Duquesne.
Leading the Panthers in both receptions and receiving yards is Kenny Johnson, while Poppi Williams leads the team with six touchdowns. Louisville transfer Blue Hicks has been explosive as well, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.
