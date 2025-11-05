Pitt Freshman QB Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel has been named a semifinalist for this year's Shaun Alexander Award, the team announced.
The annual award, which was established in 2018, is presented to the nation's most outstanding freshman player by the Maxwell Football Club. The award also honors a college freshman who best embodies excellence in performance, leadership and character.
Heintschel is one of 14 semifinalists for the award. He was also named the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week after his first career start in the 48-7 win over Boston College. Heintschel became the first Pitt freshman quarterback to win his first career game since Kenny Pickett in 2017.
The previous winners of the award include Texas defensive end Colin Simmons in 2024, Alabama, and now Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in 2023, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye in 2022, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in 2021, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. in 2020, Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell in 2019 and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2018.
Mason Heintschel's Breakout Season
Heintschel has quickly emerged as one of the top freshmen players in college football this season. He has passed for over 1,500 yards, scored 13 total touchdowns and has five interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes in five starts.
Heintschel was named the starter after now backup quarterback Eli Holstein was benched in the loss to Louisville in Week 5. Since then, Pitt has won five consecutive games and Heintschel has broken Pitt records and achieved numerous other milestones.
Pitt signed Heintschel as an under-recruited three-star from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. Now, the Panthers look to him to lead them through an end of season gauntlet.
Pitt will face No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 18 Miami to end the season. The Panthers, who are currently 7-2 overall and 5-1 in ACC play, have a chance to make the ACC Championship for the first time since 2021 if they can get past the Yellow Jackets and the Hurricanes.
Heintschel will need to play his best football of the year to achieve that goal and cement his name in Pitt football history.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Makes Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
- Pitt's Defense Dominates PFF Honors List
- Pitt LB Trio Named to Midseason Watch List
- Pitt Star LB Hints at Return
- Pitt Bowl Projections After Fifth-Straight Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt