Pitt Freshman QB Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist

The Pitt Panthers' freshman quarterback was named as one of 14 semifinalists.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel has been named a semifinalist for this year's Shaun Alexander Award, the team announced.

The annual award, which was established in 2018, is presented to the nation's most outstanding freshman player by the Maxwell Football Club. The award also honors a college freshman who best embodies excellence in performance, leadership and character.

Heintschel is one of 14 semifinalists for the award. He was also named the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week after his first career start in the 48-7 win over Boston College. Heintschel became the first Pitt freshman quarterback to win his first career game since Kenny Pickett in 2017.

The previous winners of the award include Texas defensive end Colin Simmons in 2024, Alabama, and now Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in 2023, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye in 2022, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in 2021, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. in 2020, Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell in 2019 and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2018.

Mason Heintschel's Breakout Season

Heintschel has quickly emerged as one of the top freshmen players in college football this season. He has passed for over 1,500 yards, scored 13 total touchdowns and has five interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes in five starts.

Heintschel was named the starter after now backup quarterback Eli Holstein was benched in the loss to Louisville in Week 5. Since then, Pitt has won five consecutive games and Heintschel has broken Pitt records and achieved numerous other milestones.

Pitt signed Heintschel as an under-recruited three-star from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. Now, the Panthers look to him to lead them through an end of season gauntlet.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack
Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt will face No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 18 Miami to end the season. The Panthers, who are currently 7-2 overall and 5-1 in ACC play, have a chance to make the ACC Championship for the first time since 2021 if they can get past the Yellow Jackets and the Hurricanes.

Heintschel will need to play his best football of the year to achieve that goal and cement his name in Pitt football history.

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

