Pitt Volleyball Star Named Semifinalist for NPOY Award
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have one of the best volleyball players in the country, who is working towards another year of winning the best awards she can.
The AVCA named Pitt junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock amongst their first group of seven players of the 14 semifinalists for the National Player of the Year Award.
Olivia Babcock Dominating Again for Pitt Volleyball in 2025
Babcock won the AVCA National Player of the Year Award as a sophomore in 2024 and is showing that she's even better in 2025.
She has averaged 6.07 points and 5.24 kills per set, leading the Panthers, while hitting an impressive .331 clip. She is also averaging 0.36 aces per set, with 30 service aces on the season, second behind senior setter Brooke Mosher.
Babcock has also stepped up her game defensively, leading the team with 2.18 digs per set, and averaging 0.92 blocks per set, third best on the team.
Babcock Breaks Pitt Program Record twice
Babcock has had two incredible games for the Panthers, setting a team record in each match.
She made a program-record 41 kills in a five-set victory over then ranked No. 4 Louisville on the road on Oct. 19, hitting .423, while also adding two service aces, eight digs and five blocks.
Babcock then broke that record again in her most recent match, making 45 kills in a five-set road victory over then ranked No. 21 North Carolina on Nov. 2, while hitting .357 and making eight digs and six blocks
She also has also had some incredible performances in matches where she didn't break any records, but excelled for Pitt.
Babcock had 29 kills and hit. 434, while making a career-high 17 digs in a four-set win over then ranked No. 11 SMU at the Petersen Events Center on Sept. 28.
She also posted 30 kills, hit .519 and made 14 digs in a five-set loss to then ranked No. 18 Miami on the road.
Her play has led Pitt to a No. 3 ranking, 19-3 overall and 11-1 in the ACC, tied for the top of the standings, along with No. 5 Stanford.
Where Does She Rank Statistically in the Nation?
Babcock ranks second in the ACC in both kills and points per set, while ranking tied for second in Division I in kills per set and fourth in points per set. Miami outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon is ahead of her with 5.93 kills per set and 6.76 points per set.
She also has the fourth most total points, 504.0, and in total kills, 435, putting her amongst the best players in the country.
Who Else Joined Babcock Amongst the AVCA Semifinalists
Six players join Babcock as semifinalists, including Arizona State right side Noemie Glover, Kentucky outside hitter duo in Brooklyn DeLeye and Eva Hudson, Penn State right side Kennedy Martin, Purdue outside hitter Kenna Wollard and Stanford outside hitter Ella Rubin.
The AVCA will name four finalists on Dec. 15 and then will name the National Player of the Year on Dec. 19 at the AVCA Awards Banquet in Kansas City, where the Final Four will take place.
Babcock is attempting to become the first player to win back-to-back AVCA National Player of the Year Awards since Stanford's Kathryn Plummer did so in 2017 and 2018.
