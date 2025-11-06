Pitt QB Commit Named to National Award Watch List
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2026 Pitt Panthers three-star quarterback commit Angelo Renda has been named to the MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list.
Renda is one of 10 players named on the watch list and is one of three quarterbacks. He is joined by five-star Georgia commit Jared Curtis and three-star Ohio State commit Luke Fahey. Renda is also the only player on the watch list currently committed to an ACC school.
Renda plays for Southlake Carroll in Texas, where he has helped lead the Dragons to an undefeated 10-0 season in his senior year. Southlake Carroll currently has the No. 2 team in Texas and the No. 11 team in the country in the MaxPreps Top 25.
Renda has passed for 2,936 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 76.5% of his passes as a senior. He also has 236 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and averages 7.6 yards per carry.
Renda has been committed to the Panthers since January and recently visited Pitt for the Week 5 game against Louisville. Renda also received praise from former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant after his 401-yard and five-touchdown performance against Keller High School in October.
Soutlake Carroll has been the home to several college football star quarterbacks in recent years. The list includes former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Daniel, former national championship-winning Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and former five-star Ohio State and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Renda has already surpassed several of Ewers' career highs at Southlake Carroll, including completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Renda is currently ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in Pitt's 2026 recruiting class, just behind three-star Seguin, Texas native Corey Dailey. The two gunslingers make up two of 21 commits in Pitt's top 50 recruiting class, according to Rivals and 247Sports.
Some previous winners of the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award are Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway in 2023, Alabama and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in 2022, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in 2021 and USC and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2020.
The last Soutlake Carroll player to win the award was quarterback Riley Dodge in 2006. Dodge went on to play three seasons at North Texas before transferring to McNeese State in 2011. Dodge is now the head coach at Southlake Carroll and has been since 2018.
