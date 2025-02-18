Pitt Competing With Bill Belichick, Others for 2026 DB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue building relationships with recruits over the offseason and get closer in adding them as future commitments.
AJ Marks, a Class of 2026 defensive back, announced his top 10 schools, placing Pitt amongst them. He also has Big Ten schools in Illinois and Penn State, Big 12 schools in Iowa State, Oklahoma State and UCF, MAC schools in Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, along with North Carolina and Tennessee.
Marks cut his list down from many offers, including Power 4 scholarships from ACC schools in Louisville and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Maryland and Michigan State, Big 12 schools in Kansas and West Virginia, plus Kentucky.
He also cut out other FBS programs including American schools in East Carolina and Temple, MAC schools in Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State and Western Michigan, plus Marshall and UConn and FCS programs in Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M and Western Illinois.
Marks plays for powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and had a sensational 2024 season as a junior. He started at cornerback, nickel and free safety, while making 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack, earning IMG National Team Defensive Player of the Year honors.
He stands at 5-foot-10 and 162 pounds and his physicality gives him the versatility at each position in the secondary. He also has great speed on defense and on kick returns, awareness and is excellent in man coverage.
He has visited Pitt four times, including for two spring practices the past two seasons, a summer camp last year, a gameday visit vs. then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12. He earned his offer as a freshman, when he came on his first visit.
Marks hails from the Detroit area, Farmington Hills, Mich. and played for Orchard Lakes St. Mary's as a freshman in 2023.
Panthers secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins recruits around Detroit heavily and has made Marks a top priority.
Marks is a consensus three-star recruit, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 74 cornerback and No. 108 recruit in Florida, Rivals ranking him No. 17 at nickel and No. 94 in the state and On3 ranking him No. 57 at cornerback and No. 96 in Florida.
Pitt has just one commitment in the Class of 2026 so far in quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
