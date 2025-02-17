Pitt's Damian Dunn Likely Out of Eligibility
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers graduate student guard Damian Dunn suffered a recent injury that saw people quesitioning whether or not he would come back next season.
Dunn fractured his elbow in the 67-66 road loss to North Carolina on Feb. 8, which ended his game early, forcing him into the locker room late in the second half.
Capel, following the loss to UNC, stated that Dunn would likely miss the rest of the season, but that they needed to go back to Pittsburgh to get him checked out before confirming it.
Pitt returned back home after their 83-63 road loss to SMU on Feb. 11 and found out soon after. Dunn didn't play vs. SMU nor in the 74-65 home win over Miami on Feb. 15, with his arm in a sling for that one.
Capel confimed that Dunn would miss the rest of the season, following the win over the Hurricanes.
Dunn, who is in his sixth year of college basketball, redshirted as a freshman at Temple in the 2019-20 season and is using his extra year of eligibility this season, but some thought he had a shot at a medical redshirt.
Capel said on the ACC Coaches Zoom Call that it is unlikely Dunn would receive a medical redshirt, due to how many games he's played.
“I doubt it,” Capel said on Dunn. “I think he’s played too many games. There’s a certain percentage that you have to be under in order to get a redshirt, and I think he played too many games for that.”
The NCAA generally gives a medical redshirt for injuries that are season-ending, but also if a player competes in less than 30% of a season and if it happens prior to the midpoint of the campaign.
Dunn has played in 16 of the 25 games Pitt has played in this season and with 31 regular season games total, it's likely he'll not receive that medical redshirt.
Dunn missed seven games this season after he underwent surgery on his right thumb and also suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to then-ranked No. 19 Wisconsin at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24.
He returned on Jan. 7, for Pitt's road matchup with then ranked No. 4 Duke, a 76-47 defeat. He started four of the last eight games for Pitt prior to UNC, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 39.1% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line.
Dunn was one of the best players for Pitt this season prior to his first injury, ranking third with 13.0 points per game and averaging 25.2 minutes and 2.5 rebounds per game, while starting the first six contests. He also shot 50.0% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
He starred in the 86-62 win over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15. He scored a team-high 23 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
Dunn also had a great game in the 83-68 win vs. Murray State at home on Nov. 8. He scored 19 points, shot 6-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line.
He hails from Kinston, N.C. and played for Meadowcreek High School in the Atlanta metro.
Dunn would commit to Temple and played for them for four seasons from 2019-23. His best season came in his last, 2022-23, putting up career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the foul line.
He would eventually transfer to Houston for his fifth season, starting just four of the 37 games he played in. Dunn averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season for the Cougars and shot 35.9% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the foul line.
Pitt will get back sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who suffered a concussion against SMU, for their next game vs. Syracuse at home on Feb. 18. They'll also rely on other guards in senior Ishmael Leggett and freshmen, Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and Amsal Delalić.
