Pitt 2027 OL Commit Schedules Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers Class of 2027 three-star offensive lineman commit Colin Urrea has scheduled an official visit for June 11-13, he announced .

The other three commits in Pitt's 2027 class, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas , quarterback Kevin Verpaele and running back Tyler Reid , have scheduled their visits for May 28-30, along with uncommitted three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon from Buford, Ga.

Urrea stands at 6-foot-2, 285 pounds and plays his high school football at Community School of Naples in Naples, Fla.

The 247Sports Composite has Urrea as the No. 74 interior offensive lineman in the class, the No. 101 player from Florida and the No. 1021 player overall. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists Urrea as the No. 80 player at his position, the No. 102 player from The Sunshine State and the No. 870 player overall.

Urrea was part of a run-heavy offense at Community School of Naples a season ago. He and the rest of the front helped lead the way for 2,902 rushing yards at 10.7 yards per carry, 263.8 yards per game and 39 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps .

The Seahawks went 8-3 in 2025 and rushed for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown in every game. The offense scored six rushing touchdowns in two different games, and rushed for over 300 yards in six contests, including a 444-yard game.

Pitt Schedules Another OL Visit

Pitt seems to be putting an emphasis on recruiting offensive linemen so far this cycle, with official visits from Urrea and Nixon.

This is a step in the right direction for the Panthers after a bad 2025 season from the offensive trenches. Pitt really struggled in pass protection, ranking 132nd in sacks allowed, 117th in tackles for loss and allowed 150 pressures on true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who was the seventh-most sacked quarterback despite only having nine starts.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) carries the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt will need to beef up the offensive line, especially in 2027. Pitt's starters Ryan Baer, BJ Williams, Kendall Stanley and Keith Gouveia, plus the Panthers' only two transfer additions, Netinho Olivieri and Keylen Davis , will be out of eligibility after the 2026 season.

Utilizing the transfer portal to fill gaps will still be important moving forward, but building a talented offensive line starts with high school recruiting, and that appears to be what Pitt is striving for in the future.

