Pitt Receives Commitment from Akron Transfer OL

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have added another offensive lineman through the transfer portal.

Akron offensive lineman Keylen Davis has committed to Pitt, he told Panther-Lair.com's Jim Hammett on Jan. 7. Davis reportedly visited Pitt over the last two days.

Davis is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound redshirt junior and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

"Davis played right guard for Akron, but has the versatility to play any of the interior offensive line spots," Hammett wrote.

Veteran O-Line O-Line transfer @keylen_davis from Akron has told https://t.co/ETH0KfSFkr has committed to Pitt:https://t.co/OYMG1gBCBY — Jim Hammett (@JimHammett) January 8, 2026

"I've gotten the opportunity to connect with Coach [Pat] Narduzzi and Coach [Jeremy] Darveau," Davis said via Panther-Lair.com. "The head man expressed his desire of winning another ACC championship and believes I can be a critical piece in doing that this year. I'm looking forward to hearing more about this vision on my visit."

Davis has made 22 career starts in 31 games. He was on the All-MAC third team in 2025 and helped lead the way for Akron's 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Gant.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis struggled in pass protection this past season, allowing a team-high 17 pressures and four sacks.

Davis is Pitt's second offensive lineman transfer commit and third commit overall. The Panthers added Penn transfer tackle Netinho Olivieri on Jan. 4 and Western Carolina transfer wide receiver Malik Knight on Jan. 7.

Olivieri earned first-team All-Ivy honors in 2024 and was an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention. Knight is coming off his best season of 47 catches, 774 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pitt Add More O-Line Help

The offensive line was an obvious area that needed improvement. The line allowed a whopping 44 sacks in 13 games, making true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the nation.

If he plays guard, Davis will compete for a starting spot with redshirt senior Keith Gouveia, junior BJ Williams and redshirt sophomore Ryan Caretta. The Panthers also have redshirt junior Isaiah Montgomery, true freshmen Torian Chester, Shep Turk and Josh Nindl, and incoming freshman John Curran.

Pitt lost two starters from the 2025 season with left tackle Jeff Persi and center Lyndon Cooper. Persi is out of eligibility and allowed 15 pressures and five sacks in nine games, while Cooper has transferred to Vanderbilt and allowed 11 pressures and three sacks in 13 games, in 2025 according to PFF.

Pitt also lost some depth pieces in redshirt sophomore Tai Ray, redshirt Jackson Brown and redshirt freshman Caleb Holmes.

