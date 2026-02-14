Pitt Gets Good News Ahead of North Carolina Matchup

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into a tough road matchup vs. No. 11 North Carolina, but got an important decision ahead of tip-off.

Pitt fifth-year guard Damarco Minor is available against UNC, after he was listed as "Questionable" on the ACC injury report a day prior. He was also listed as a game-time decision on the latest ACC injury report, but is currently at the game and ready to play.

Abby Schnable of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Minor was at the birth of his first child, which was why he wasn't sure if he would make it.

Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added more info to Schnable's report and said that Minor had his child at 1:24 a.m. this morning and that he got a flight in just a little under an hour prior to the 2 p.m. tip-off.

Why it's Crucial that Minor Plays for Pitt

The Panthers were almost down to just six scholarship players for this game, as senior forward Cameron Corhen is also a game-time decision.

Pitt would've had just three available guards in freshmen Macari Moore and Omari Witherspoon, plus sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis. Senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. will play small forward in this matchup, as he's done previously.

Sophomore guard Brandin Cummings is out for the fourth straight game and likely may miss the rest of the season for the Panthers.

The Panthers need Minor's veteran leadership and also qualities, as they have little roster depth as it is.

Minor has had a solid season for Pitt overall, starting and playing in all 25 games. He has averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.4 minutes per game, while shooting 40.6% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 91.1% from the foul line.

He leads the Panthers in both assists and steals per game, a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio and both 3-point and foul shooting.

One of his best games came in the 67-66 win over Ohio State at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 28, as he scored 18 points and made an incredible buzzer beater to win the game.

Minor has scored in double-digits 12 times for Pitt and scored a season-high 23 points in the 78-60 win over Longwood on Nov. 7.

Pitt is currently 9-16 overall, 2-10 in the ACC and on a four-game losing streak, so they'll need a great game from Minor if they want to get back to winning ways.

