Pitt Volleyball Lands Second 2027 Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers secured the services of another volleyball player, who will keep the program going as one of the best in the country.
Kyla Williams, a Class of 2027 recruit, announced her commitment to Pitt volleyball on her Instagram.
"It’s finally time!! I am EXTREMELY EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at the University of PITTSBURGH," Williams wrote. "I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that has gotten me to this point, a special thank you to my recruiting coordinator to my mom and to my family for helping me stay strong through everything! Secondly I want to also thank my coaching staff at Gilmour for making me better in the gym and getting me to this point, and can never forget my AVC family!! Lastly, I want to thank the coaching staff, coach Fisher, Petrone, Akeo, and Mike for being the best staff ever and believing in me! I can’t wait for the next 4 years!!! #h2p💙💛#gopanthers"
Williams plays for Gilmour Academy, a Catholic High School in Gates Mills, Ohio, 15 miles west of downtown Cleveland. It is also the same high school of former Pitt libero/defensive specialist and 2023 AVCA All-American Emmy Klika (2021-24).
She also plays for her travel team, Academy Volleyball Cleveland (AVC), the same travel team as Pitt Class of 2026 commitment Isabella Hoppe, who plays for nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
Williams excelled with Gilmour Academy as a sophomore in 2024, with 183 kills, 2.1 kills per set, hitting .429, plus eight solo blocks and 59 total blocks.
She helped Gilmour Academy win the 2024 OHSAA Division III girls volleyball state championship match, defeating Cincinnati Ursuline Academy in four sets.
Williams will also play for Team USA at the NORCECA U19 Pan American Cup, which will take place June 24-28 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
She stands 6-foot-4 and plays both middle blocker and right side, as she dominates across the net.
Prep Dig ranks Williams as the top ranked recruit from the state of Ohio in the Class of 2027 and No. 12 in the country.
She is the second commitment in the Class of 2027 for Pitt volleyball, joining outside hitter Peyton Kubik from Blue West Valley High School in Overland Park, Kan., near Kansas City.
The Panthers currently have five commitments in their Class of 2026, making it seven future recruits coming over the next two seasons.
This includes outside hitter Ayanna Watson and libero/setter Trinity Thompson from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, outside hitter/middle blocker Jessica Smallwood from Elizabethtown High School in Elizabethtown, Ky., outside hitter Lola Sageer from Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y. and Hoppe.
Pitt Volleyball 2027 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year of Eligibility)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophie Gregoire
Senior (One Year of Eligibility)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Right Side Hitter/settter Kiana Dinn
Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten
Middle blocker Abbey Emch
Outside hitter Marina Pezelj
Outside hitter Dagmar Mourits
Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility)
Outside Hitter/Middle blocker Jessica Smallwood
Outside hitter Ayanna Watson
Outside hitter Lola Sageer
Setter Trinity Thompson
Setter Isabella Hoppe
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Middle Blocker/Right Side Kyla Williams
Outside Hitter Peyton Kubik
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former HC Visits Pitt Football
- Pitt Basketball Hosting 4-Star Wing
- Pitt Volleyball Lands First 2027 Commitment
- Pitt Football Lands 2026 4-Star OL
- Pitt Football WPIAL Target Commits to Georgia
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt