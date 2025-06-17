Pitt Volleyball Lands First 2027 Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers landed their first commitment in the Class of 2027, as they build their volleyball program for the future.
Peyton Kubik, a Class of 2027 recruit, announced on her Instagram that she committed to Pitt.
"I'm so blessed to announce my commitment to University of Pittsburgh to pursue my academic and athletic career!," Kubik wrote. "I want to thank God first and foremost for giving me the opportunity to do what I love and leading me to this path. I want to thank my parents for always being in the stands and number 1 supporters. Lots of gratitude to all my coaches [Dynasty Volleyball Club] and the Tates for helping me through."
"Thank you [Blue West Valley High School Volleyball] coaches for the support," she continued. "A huge thanks to my friends and family for the constant support and effort to make me the player I am today! Lastly, thank you to the Pitt staff for believing in me and can’t wait for the next 4! Go Panthers! 💙"
Kubik, who stands 6-foot-2, plays outside hitter for Blue West Valley High School in Overland Park, Kan., about 25-30 miles south of Kansas City, and for her club team, Dynasty Volleyball Club.
She had a sensational sophomore season, with 419 kills, 4.4 kills per set, .249 hitting percentage, 37 aces, 0.4 aces per set, 217 digs, 2.3 digs per set and only 12 reception errors on 423 reception attempts, 97.1%.
Her play also led Blue West Valley to a 37-5 record and to the KHSAA (Kansas High School Athletic Association) Class 6A State Title game, where they finished runners-up.
Kubik earned 2024 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team honors for her performance last season, plus All-Kansas honors.
She also starred as a freshman in 2023 with 407 kills, 4.2 kills per set, hit .249, 33 aces, 0.3 aces per set, 229 digs, 2.3 digs per set and 25 reception errors on 461 attempts, 94.6%.
Kubik comes from a talented volleyball family. Her eldest sister, Madi Kubik, was a four-time All-American at Nebraska (2019-22), leading them to a runners-up finish in 2021, and just played professionally for LOVB Omaha.
Her other older sister, Hayden Kubik, started her career at Nebraska before transferring to Tennessee ahead of her junior season in 2024.
PrepVolleyball ranks Kubik as the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2027, while PrepDig ranks her as the No. 24 recruit in the nation.
Pitt volleyball associate head coach Kellen Petrone announced two commitments for the Class of 2027, with one still unaccounted for.
The Panthers currently have five commitments in their Class of 2026, making it seven future recruits coming over the next two seasons.
This includes outside hitter Ayanna Watson and libero/setter Trinity Thompson from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, outside hitter/middle blocker Jessica Smallwood from Elizabethtown High School in Elizabethtown, Ky. setter Isabella Hoppe from nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. and outside hitter Lola Sageer from Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y.
Pitt Volleyball 2027 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year of Eligibility)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophie Gregoire
Senior (One Year of Eligibility)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Right Side Hitter/settter Kiana Dinn
Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten
Middle blocker Abbey Emch
Outside hitter Marina Pezelj
Outside hitter Dagmar Mourits
Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility)
Outside Hitter/Middle blocker Jessica Smallwood
Outside hitter Ayanna Watson
Outside hitter Lola Sageer
Setter Trinity Thompson
Setter Isabella Hoppe
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Outside Hitter Peyton Kubik
